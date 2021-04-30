Eurovision 2021: Limited live audience to attend shows

Scheduled between May 18th and May 22nd, the Eurovision song contest will make its eagerly anticipated return to our screens and to a limited live audience! The competition this year will take place in the Dutch city of Rotterdam after their hopes of hosting in 2020 were dashed by COVID-19.

The organizers of Eurovision 2021 confirmed on Thursday that the contest will proceed with a maximum audience of 3,500. This is less than 20% of Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena’s capacity. This follows a trial concert held in Barcelona in March which was attended by almost 5,000 people and showed no sign of any COVID-19 transmission.

The nine Eurovision shows will be a part of research to inform the roll-out of future large-scale events in the context of COVID-19. All attendees will be expected to follow strict health and safety guidelines implemented by the Dutch Government. Such measures include evidence of a negative COVID-19 test in the past 24 hours and the staggered arrival of audience members at the stadium.

The news of a live audience has been welcomed by Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision 2021 Song Contest Executive Supervisor.

“The world will be watching when we bring back the Eurovision Song contest next month and, as millions enjoy the competition on TV and online, we are pleased that the hard work of the artists, delegations, and crew will also be shared with a live audience in the Ahoy Arena”

Only those who made purchases for the 2020 Eurovision song contest will be offered tickets. However, there are still many other ways to enjoy Eurovision 2021!

GCN’s Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party will be making its grand return on Friday the 21st. Hosted by our favourite drag king Julian Mandrews and the delightful Candy Warhol, the evening will include a fabulous array of glamorous guests, interactive games, and prizes! All while raising funds for Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ press!

Grab your tickets here!