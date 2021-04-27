GCN’s Eurovision Digital Douze Points Party is back and more iconic than ever

Brace yourselves. GCN is proud to announce the grand return of our hugely popular Digital Douze Points Party celebrating all things Eurovision!

We are giddy as kippers to present you with a most fabulous Eurovision Icons edition of our annual event on Friday 21st May. As all you dear readers who are Eurovision fans know only too well, last year the Eurovision Song Contest was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So GCN moved its celebration of all things Eurovision online and a most wonderful kiki was had by all.

With Eurovision organisers announcing that the show will go on regardless of restrictions this May, we’re so proud that LGBTQ+ fave and live guest at last years Douze Points party, Lesley Roy will be back to try and nab the Eurovision title for Ireland with her stunning song, ‘Maps’. Best of luck, Lesley!

The final of Eurovision 2021 will take place on Saturday, May 22. On the eve of the Eurovision final, join GCN, Julian Mandrews and Candy Warhol for an evening of celebration and fun with a whole host of glamour guests, interactive games and prizes galore all while raising funds for Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ press!

Julian Mandrews will host us all in a Zoom party like no other where he’ll bring us through the most iconic Eurovision moments in the contest’s history. This year, he’ll be joined by the luminous, Candy Warhol who’ll be our Eurovision roving reporter and will present some seriously iconic drag performers and performances.

Guests on the night will include Eurovision expert Donal Mulligan who’ll chat with host Julian about the state of play for the contest itself. Drag Troupe Mockie Ah have a gag-worthy Eurovision number for us all. We’ll also be joined by the wickedly talented Dandy Issues and the incomparable Attracta Tension.

Expect extra special guest performances, spot prizes for the best-dressed screen and epic Eurovision lip-sync battles. You can grab your tickets to the unmissable GCN’s Digital Douze Points Party right here.

What are you waiting for?!

Support your local queer press, text “GCN” to 50300 to donate €4* or join our #GCN100KinMay campaign bit.ly/100kinmay.

*GCN will receive a minimum of €3.25 per text. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.