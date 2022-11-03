9 queer events to look forward to this November

Hello November, the month that feels like a strange changing period from Halloween to Christmas. But this odd month is no slacker as there is a large number of queer events planned ahead for you to enjoy and participate in. So finish recovering from your spooky shenanigans and get ready for a month full of queer events this November!

Dublin Modular Exhibition

Friday, November 4, Unit 44, Prussia Street, Dublin.

The artist-run non-profit organisation Dublin Modular has a unique exhibition happening on November 4. The exhibition will feature a number of visual artists who are female-identifying, non-binary and Trans and alongside their pieces that will be displayed at the venue, there will be a number of DJs mixing tunes throughout the day. For those who can’t physically come to the space, you’re in luck! There will be a live stream of the event from 12pm to 10pm so tune in or attend for free to see some of the queer artists of Dublin.

Bona Palooza

Saturday, November 5, Ulster Folk Museum, Holywood, Down.

Bona Palooza will be taking place at the Ulster Folk Museum on the 5th November. This micro festival is part of our ‘Broader Voices and Baler Twine’ programme, created to explore the hidden voices and alternative narratives of rural life in Ulster.https://t.co/ypbudrvSFq pic.twitter.com/PHxZ8HseYM — Ulster Folk Museum (@ufm_cultra) October 11, 2022

For those who are interested in learning more about Ulster’s LGBTQ+ history Bona Palooza is for you! Throughout the day, there will be talks, screenings and workshops from a number of participants from rural Ulster and the micro-festival will also feature Dr Maurice J Casey who will be leading participatory hour-long workshops through letters, photographs and genealogical sources. Dr Casey will attempt to reconstruct the hidden histories of gay men and women in early 20th century Ulster, so if you’d love to hear more you can book yourself in to experience this rural festival here.

Alison Spittle: Wet

Saturday, November 5, Liberty Hall, Dublin.

This award-winning writer, actor and comedian is coming to Liberty Hall to give you a comedy show you will be laughing about for the rest of the month. She will be gracing the stage on Saturday, November 5, with a special guest, Shane Clifford. The show has been extremely well-reviewed so if you’re looking to have an evening of laughs buy your ticket now!

Consequences, A Triple Bill

November 8 – 12, The Teachers’ Club, Dublin.

Next up in our list of queer events happening in November is “Consequences”, A Triple Bill. Three plays written by Jim Martini explore different aspects of what can be experienced by gay males. The plays are titled Old Friends, Time To Go… Joe and Friends of Dorothy. The plays will be performed by seven wonderful actors, each having multiple roles throughout the plays which are available to watch from November 8 – 12. To book your ticket you can call the phone number available here.

SPONSORED CONTENT





Unveiling Inequality – Experiences of LGBTI+ Travellers & Roma

Monday, November 14, Outhouse, Dublin.

The National Action Group for LGBTQ+ Traveller & Roma Rights have conducted a peer-research and are ready to share their findings with everyone. The group will be hosting a launch of their findings at 12:30pm at Outhouse and it is available for all to attend. The peer-research project aims to explore and make visible the experience of exclusion of LGBTQ+ Travellers and Roma as well as capture the positive experiences of acceptance that they receive from their families and loved ones. Lunch and refreshments will be provided at the event and you can secure your free ticket here.

Grindr, Saghdar and Cher

Thursday, November 17, Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin.

For the Irish-speaking readers out there, Grindr, Saghdar and Cher is the queer play you must see this November. Part of IMRAM, the Irish Language Literary Festival, the play features three interwoven monologues by three LGBTQ+ characters who each go through a unique queer experience of their own. The story focuses on a countryman taking his first step into the city’s gay bar, a lesbian grimacing her way through a Build-A-Willy event at a Hen party and a scene queen who gives himself a haircut only one other man will see. If you’re curious to experience these perspectives through the Irish language, book your tickets here.

Bukkake

Friday, November 18, Opium, Dublin.

Ireland’s longest-running queer party returns this November to give you a night to remember. Bukkake celebrates 15 years of whopper parties this year and has some amazing DJs lined up for the night at Opium. This queer night is not one to miss so book your tickets in advance as the early bird tickets are fully sold out!

Trans Day of Remembrance Protest

Saturday, November 19, Dáil Éireann, Dublin.

Last year we have seen an increase in transphobic murders worldwide, 2021 was the deadliest year with 375 trans people murdered worldwide. Despite only 9 months into this year, the data shows that this year could surpass last year. There are also horrific statistics on suicide pic.twitter.com/NG6pGC7eHX — Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@DubTrans) October 3, 2022

Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin are holding a protest on November 19, the weekend of Trans Day of Remembrance, to commemorate everyone who lost their lives due to oppression. People will be gathering outside of Dáil Éireann and voicing their demands to make it safer and easier to live as a Trans person in Ireland. Some of their demands are to eliminate transphobia in Irish media, establish a fit-for-purpose GP-led Trans healthcare based on an informed consent model, and to also memorialise the first Pride parade at Liberty Hall. We stand stronger in numbers so attend the protest at 2pm!

Mná Tattoo Event

November 26 and 27, All My Friends, Dublin.

Following their successful tattoo drive in aid of charities aimed to help women, the Mná Project is hosting their second event that is bigger and better in November. The project is the brainchild of Cissa Spoerl & Ellie Carley of Golden Lobster Tattoo and they describe themselves as “a queer female-led support movement donating 100% of the proceeds from ‘Mná’ tattoos to charities that work with issues directly affecting women and marginalised communities in Ireland.” They will be joined by up to 10 other artists on the day which will be announced soon on their Instagram page, along with the flash sheets of the tattoos that will be available on the day. To secure your spot to get tattooed you can pop down to All My Friends on Meath Street on November 5 and 12 to reserve a booking. They will be donating all of their earnings over the two days to Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) and Wexford Rape Crisis.