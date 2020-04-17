Aaron Schock, the former anti-LGBT+ politician who came out as gay, is under fire for quarantining in Mexico with large group of men

Former member of US congress, Aaron Schock, has sparked outrage following photos showing him ‘quarantining’ with a group of men at a beach resort in Mexico during a global pandemic.

In March 2020, Schock came out as gay in an Instagram post. Before this, he had stood firmly against policies aimed at helping LGBT+ people.

On Monday, April 13, Mauricio Kirscher posted a photograph of Schock and a group of men on Instagram with the caption, “Be my quarantine.” Though the replies to the post were largely positive and included multiple fire emojis, people soon called out the irresponsibility of large gatherings and travelling amid COVID-19. One person replied with, “[This is] not vacation its world emergency, damn it. Just respect.”

Writer and activist, James Duke Mason, highlighted the issue with the former politician’s supposed quarantine method on Facebook, “So not only is Aaron Schock a disgraced ex-politician who spent years voting against the rights of his own people (and STILL hasn’t apologized), he’s also a moron who is partying with friends in Mexico DURING A GLOBAL QUARANTINE. The ignorance and stupidity of this man knows no bounds.”

EastSiders actor, Kit Williamson, responded to Kirschner’s post with, “Thousands may follow you—but consider how many of them are witnessing (and judging) your terrible choices. You’ve alienated anyone in the community with a moral compass. Hope it’s worth it!”

A Twitter user further stated, “Wow @aaronschock went from homophobe to every negative stereotype about gays REAL fast.”

People have been calling out the privileged attitudes demonstrated in the photo and the lack of respecting proper health guidelines during the pandemic. A person posted on Twitter, “This group of Instagays ‘quarantining’ at a resort in Mexico – WITH Aaron Schock – seem to have a very different definition of ‘social distancing’ than the rest of us!”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Love that Aaron Schock has been holed up at a villa in Mexico with a bunch of guys. One of them just posted an IG story with “Stay at Home” hashtag. You’re not at home, b*tch. Must get rid of toxic in community.”

Following the backlash, Kirschner has responded to various comments under the Instagram photo with, “We are in a house that has a beach that is only accessible through the house, and we have had no contact from anyone from outside. If my photo caused you any concern, I apologise.”

Speaking to DNA, Kirschner defended the post, “[It reflects] a different situation and a different reality. I have friends that are at beautiful places because that’s the place they are now, and I don’t sense anything bad when they post but others get offended. I think everyone is free to feel or do whatever they want.”

However, as more images of Schock and the group emerge online, people are slamming their version of quarantine amid COVID-19. One person wrote on Twitter, “Aaron Schock is behaving like total garbage; in such a crazy world, it’s kind of nice to know at least one thing’s consistent.”

