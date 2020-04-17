NUJ hold online commemoration of Lyra McKee on the anniversary of her death

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) are asking people to share their memories of writer Lyra McKee as part of an online commemoration marking the first anniversary of the journalist’s death.

Under the hashtag #WeStandWithLyra, the digital commemoration unites people in remembrance and solidarity of the inspiring journalist. At 11am on Saturday, April 18, people can pay tribute to her memory by sharing stories and pictures through online platforms.

In the announcement of the online commemoration, the NUJ state, “The union plans to mark the anniversary of her needless death in Northern Ireland by celebrating her life and legacy. The union is encouraging members and friends to take part in a symbolic virtual commemoration at 11am on Saturday morning, using social media to highlight the shared values which Lyra embraced under the banner #WeStandWithLyra.”

On Saturday 18 April at 11am #NUJ members will join in solidarity & remembrance to mark the 1st anniversary of the killing of Lyra McKee. Please spread the word. #WeStandWithLyra https://t.co/Tvi3adnJnp — NUJ (@NUJofficial) April 16, 2020

On April 18 2019, Lyra McKee was fatally shot while reporting on a riot in Derry city’s Creggan estate. The journalist died aged 29. Recognised widely for her work as an investigative reporter and writer, her passing has been deeply felt within her communities.

In April 2020, Faber Books published a collection of McKee’s writings in a book entitled Lost, Found, Remembered. Former partner to the journalist, Sara Canning, celebrated the release on Twitter, “Happy publication day my brilliant, beautiful, amazing love. I wish you were here to see this. I miss you every day.”

Happy publication day my brilliant, beautiful, amazing love. I wish you were here to see this 💜. I miss you every day x https://t.co/NZ5HIumCWT — Sara (@Teh_Woo) April 2, 2020

The book Lost, Found, Remembered “showcases the expansive breadth of McKee’s voice by bringing together unpublished material alongside both her celebrated and lesser-known articles. Released in time for the anniversary of her death, it reveals the sheer scope of McKee’s intellectual, political, and radically humane engagement with the world – and lets her spirit live on in her own words.”

The legacy and life of the investigative journalist continues to inspire phenomenal social change. The first same-sex couple to be married in Northern Ireland honoured her memory by sharing a poignant moment in front of her Belfast mural. Amnesty director Patrick Corrigan shared the image on Twitter with the caption, “Lyra was right.”

Lyra was right.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards, the Belfast couple poised to become the first same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/wGlFY1mv0p — Patrick Corrigan (@PatrickCorrigan) February 5, 2020

During this time when people cannot physically come together, this online commemoration will unite communities in solidarity and remembrance for the incredible life of Lyra McKee.