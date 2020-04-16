Roommates throw hilarious G-A-Y parody nightlife to lift spirits during lockdown

Five roommates living in London have created a hilarious recreation of popular nightlife, G-A-Y, over the Easter weekend in response to lockdown.

In response to the closure of queer spaces, these roommates decided to go out by staying in and brought the club to them. From a guy handing out promo flyers on the street to the bouncers demanding ID, five friends threw an incredible party while respecting safety guidelines.

On Twitter, one of the roommates, Andrew, wrote, “My housemates and I decided if we can’t have a Saturday night out at G-A-Y we’d have a Saturday night in at G-A-Y.”

My housemates and I decided if we can’t have a Saturday night out at G-A-Y we’d have a Saturday night in at G-A-Y… 🎉🥂 @JeremyJoseph pic.twitter.com/cadAYGrH2z — Andrew (@_andrewslinn) April 11, 2020

Speaking to Queerty, Andrew, said, “The video was just intended as a bit of fun. We had decided to have a ‘club night in’ to cheer ourselves up and I just had a vision of making a parody of what people might usually experience on a night out.”

Andrew continued, “I’m very glad that it’s had such a positive reception and has cheered people up during these tough times.”

Since the video of the parody G-A-Y nightclub during lockdown went up on Twitter, people have been living for it. The nightlife brings people back to a typical night out, with one person writing, “I genuinely got the fear when the bouncer asked how many you’d had.”

Another person praised the spot-on music choice for the stay-in club, “The fact ‘we found love’ is playing. I’m screaming !!! That’s been on rotation in g a y late since it came out.”

During this time of widespread lockdown, the LGBT+ community have been coming up with exciting and hilarious ways to stay entertained. Queer creativity has surged to the surface to find new ways of doing old routines, such as going on a night out.

However, Andrew also highlighted the key issues facing queer spaces as a result of COVID-19, “London’s LGBT nightlife scene was already struggling before the lockdown, with soaring rents and the closure of a lot of venues. I worry that many more could now be forced to close. I know that club owners including the owner of G-A-Y have been put into extremely difficult situations, trying to protect staff but still faced with large tax bills and rental costs.”

Andrew further shared, “I hope Government measures are able to keep these businesses afloat for now but it is important to start thinking about how London’s nightlife can be protected and sustained once we’re out the other side of this.”

Though the spaces may be closed, people are discovering ways of keeping the queer nightlife going.