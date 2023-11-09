Actors' union reaches deal with Hollywood studios ending historic 118-day strike

The historic SAG-AFTRA strike is about to end after 118 days following a tentative new deal struck between the Screen Actors Guild union and major Hollywood studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Negotiators between the two parties agreed that, following the new deal, the longest actors’ strike in Hollywood history is ending today, November 9, according to Variety.

The latest agreement was approved unanimously by negotiators and will move on to the SAG-AFTRA national board for approval tomorrow.

In an email to its members, SAG-AFTRA leadership wrote: “In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time established a streaming participation bonus.

“Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities,” the email continued.

The historic strike began in July of 2023, a month after the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) went on strike over streaming services’ pay structures and AI technology. While the WGA strike ended in September, the SAG-AFTRA strike has continued until today, with parties having been previously unable to reach a common ground.

“It was the first time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the head of the actors’ union and Marilyn Monroe was still starring in films, that actors and writers were both on strike,” said the New York Times.

Full details of the deal will be announced following the national SAG-AFTRA vote on Friday, Variety reports.

The looming threat of AI influence on actors has been a major sticking point throughout negotiations. However, SAG-AFTRA negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland met with Carol Lombardini, the CEO of the AMPTP, on November 8 to discuss remaining concerns surrounding artificial intelligence before reaching the new deal.

Before the new deal can be formally accepted, SAG-AFTRA union members will need to hold a vote, a process that could reportedly take a week or longer. However, regardless of the outcome of the vote, the SAG-AFTRA strike has officially ended this morning, meaning that actors can return to set today.

This news comes on the heels of the warning that if a deal wasn’t met soon, the 2023-24 television season would cease to exist. Many LGBTQ+ productions have been affected by the actors’ and writers’ strikes, with significant delays expected.