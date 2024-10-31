Agatha All Along makes sapphic Marvel history and fans swoon over groundbreaking moment

This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 and 9 of Agatha All Along.

After the two-episode finale of Agatha All Along aired on Wednesday, October 30, fans went wild all over the internet celebrating the sapphic moment we’d all been waiting for.

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha and Aubrey Plaza’s Rio, a.k.a. Death, finally shared a passionate on-screen kiss, making queer history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Agatha All Along is a dark comedy spin-off of Marvel’s WandaVision (2021) that premiered on September 18 and has already received plenty of praise for its queer representation. When the two final episodes of the series aired on Disney+, sapphic fans got what they had been waiting for since the very beginning.

Over the course of the series, there was plenty of sexual tension between the titular character, Agatha Harkness, and the goth personification of Death, Rio Vidal. Between banter and an almost-kiss at the end of Episode 4, the historic moment was a long time coming.

The kiss was their first, but also their last (the kiss of Death, indeed), as Agatha chose to sacrifice herself to save Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke), who was hunted by Rio after he used his powers as Wiccan to cheat death. While this may appear to be a tragic ending, Agatha’s ghost quickly returns in the following and final episode of the series, embarking on a journey with Billy to find his brother Tommy and teasing a future chapter of the story as the canon ‘Ghost Agatha’.

Agatha and Rio kiss in ‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’ pic.twitter.com/5ECvhv23Uq — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) October 31, 2024

While there had been previous similar sapphic moments in other Marvel series, Episode 8 of Agatha All Along gave us the first on-screen lesbian kiss between two superpowered characters. Fans of the series understandably couldn’t cope, posting clips of the kiss all over the internet.

“I stood up and applauded in my room alone,” one person shared on X. “Oh let’s goo lesbians finally!!”

if you genuinely believe agatha ONLY kissed rio as a way of killing herself then u might be delusional bc????? hello the PASSION?????? im dead on the floor rn pic.twitter.com/qygcn0mhik — lily | fagatha harklez & rio vidyke’s attorney 🕷️ (@agatharioluvr) October 31, 2024

“The way they’re kissing so intensely because they know that once they locked lips it was over,” said another fan. “They know in this very moment this is their last time together, they let their hands linger as Agatha goes up to make the most of every last second.”

the way they’re kissing so intensely because they know that once they locked lips it was over, they know in this very moment this is their last time together, they let their hands linger as agatha goes up to make the most of every last secondpic.twitter.com/s3wNSMiRbe — m (@lezzie0lsen) October 31, 2024

“Rio holding onto Agatha’s wrists because she wants to keep her close,” someone else shared. “Because she knows Agatha will leave her again the second the moment ends, she truly loves her from the bottom of her heart, this is all so sad.”

Another fan joked, “Lesbians can’t ever break up normally, always doing something dramatic like delivering the kiss of death.”