Joe Locke character reveal in Agatha All Along sends queer fans wild

This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Agatha All Along, released on Wednesday, October 9.

The latest episode of Agatha All Along, aired on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 9, made queer fans go wild with a highly-anticipated identity reveal. In a final scene full of suspense, Joe Locke’s character confirmed fan speculations, revealing he is Wiccan, the queer superhero beloved by LGBTQ+ comic geeks.

Agatha All Along is a dark comedy spin-off of Marvel’s WandaVision (2021) that premiered on Disney+ on September 18. Since the announcement that Heartstopper’s Joe Locke, himself an openly gay actor, was joining the cast, there had been rumours circulating among fans that he might be playing Billy/Wiccan, a character from the comics who is the son of Wanda, the Scarlet Witch.

In the first few episodes of the series, which airs weekly, his character was identified only as Teen, while his real identity remained a mystery, protected by a sigil that prevents others from finding out his name or backstory. However, Episode 5 of Agatha All Along confirmed the theories queer fans had been elaborating with a jaw-dropping final scene.

Towards the end of the episode, Joe Locke’s character confronts Agatha about her actions and, after she teases him saying “You’re just like your mother”, he pushes her and two other characters into a mud trap. The next shot focuses on Locke, who is now wearing a blue crown and has blue lights coming from his hands, while Billie Eilish’s ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’ plays in the background.

agatha all along spoilers JOE LOCKE IS WICCAN pic.twitter.com/PvISf9JdX5 — daily joe locke (@dailyjlocke) October 10, 2024

These elements confirmed what queer fans knew – well, all along. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has suddenly gotten more queer with the introduction of this beloved character. According to Comic Book Resources, Wiccan is a literal LGBTQ+ trailblazer in the Marvel universe.

In addition to being the Scarlet Witch’s son, the character is also a key member of the Young Avengers, a group of superheroes through which he meets Hulkling. In the comics, the two characters fall in love, start dating and eventually even tie the knot, becoming what fans consider Marvel’s most prominent gay couple.

While there is no confirmation that Wiccan’s storyline in Agatha All Along will see him meeting with Hulkling, queer fans can only keep speculating and hope to see the pair joined together on screen.

Spoilers for #AgathaAllAlong Episode 5

✨

✨

✨

✨

✨

AHHH!! Joe was incredible this episode!! That change from Teen to Wiccan was perfect!! So excited to see his backstory! 😍 pic.twitter.com/dVLJ5OjT10 — Dee (@FangirlVsWorld) October 10, 2024

Appearing to react to the big reveal himself, actor Joe Locke wrote on Instagram: “2 years of keeping this secret…”