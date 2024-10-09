History of iconic Bród postage stamps explored in new TG4 show

A new six-part series, Scéalta ár Stampaí, premieres this Thursday, October 10, at 8pm on TG4. This unique show delves into the stories of Ireland as told through its postage stamps, including the iconic Bród stamp, offering a fresh perspective on how our culture, history, and politics have been celebrated over the years.

In the first episode, host Eoin Ó Catháin, a former political correspondent and lobbyist, investigates how Irish politics have been reflected in our stamp designs. Ó Catháin will meet with key figures such as former Minister Mary Hanafin, An Post Curator and Archivist Stephen Ferguson, Historian Kerron Ó Luain, and writer and activist Lisa Nic an Bhreithimh. Together, they will explore the political milestones commemorated on Ireland’s stamps, focusing on how they have shaped national identity.

One of the main highlights of this episode of the show is the discussion around the 2021 Pride/Bród stamps. These stamps were designed by Unthink and created in collaboration with An Post and LGBTQ+ representatives. National LGBTQ+ support groups BeLonG To and LGBT Ireland benefited from the sale of the stamps. Lisa Nic an Bhreithimh will share insights into this meaningful project, with a conversation filmed at Dublin Castle.

An Post CEO David McRedmond expressed the significance of the Pride stamps, stating, “We are delighted to join with our staff and customers in celebrating Bród and the Irish Pride Movement. An Post worked closely with LGBTQ+ representatives in planning these colourful and symbolic new stamps, which mean so much to Irish people at home and across the world.”

The upcoming episodes of Scéalta ár Stampaí will continue to explore different themes, including music, art, and national achievements. In one episode, musician Megan Nic Ruairí takes a closer look at Irish music and musicians featured on Irish stamps. She will be joined by musicians Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Fiachna Ó Braonáin, artist Jim Fitzpatrick, and broadcaster Jo Ní Chéide.

The series will air every Thursday at 8pm on TG4 over the next six weeks.