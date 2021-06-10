An Post pride stamp collection launched in aid of much-loved LGBTQ+ charities

An Post has unveiled a vibrant and beautiful new pride stamp collection featuring the Rainbow Pride flag and the words ‘Pride’ and ‘Bród’ (Pride as Gaeilge) to celebrate Pride month.

An Post has worked closely with representatives from the LGBTQ+ community in the planning for the stamps. The stamps were designed by Unthink a Dublin-based design company.

An Post CEO David McRedmond had this to say about the Pride stamp collection: “We are delighted to join with our staff and customers in celebrating Bród and the Irish Pride Movement. An Post worked closely with LGBT+ representatives in planning these colourful and symbolic new stamps which mean so much to Irish people at home and across the world.”

LGBTQ+ activists David Norris and Panti Bliss were both present at the launch of the new collection in Merrion Street alongside Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. The Taoiseach took to Twitter to say how he was “Delighted to launch a new range of #SeolBród stamps.”

Delighted to help launch An Post's special Pride stamp (which will support @LGBT_ie and @BeLonG_To) with the Taoiseach and I also took the opportunity to raise the asylum case of Mr X with him, and he said he would look into it, for which I'm grateful.https://t.co/AEJsiKqtmI https://t.co/p4M0akHMJB — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) June 10, 2021

David McRedmond added that “Two hard-working national LGBT support groups, BeLonG To and LGBT Ireland, will benefit from the sale of the stamps, in line with An Post’s purpose to work for the common good and to improve the quality of lives now and for the generations to come.”

An Post are delighted to launch our new Bród stamp booklet, designed closely with representatives of the LGBTQI+ community and celebrates the Irish and global dimensions of the pride movement. Send love. Send Celebration. Seol Bród pic.twitter.com/Q6kIKJSgJD — An Post (@Postvox) June 10, 2021

The cost of the booklet is €6.40 and includes 4 N rate stamps for posting within Ireland and 1 W rate stamp for worldwide postage. Alongside the stamps, An Post’s website also features postcards, T-shirts, pin badges, and framed side-by-side stamps also available for purchase.

An Post has said: “We’re donating 2.5% to BeLonG To and LGBT Ireland for every Stamp Booklet and FDC sold. 100% of all profits up to the value of €50,000 from our T-Shirts, Frames Stamps and Badge Pins will also be donated to these charities.”

So add some colour and pride to your letters and help these vital charities this month by picking up your stamps at main post offices and on the An Post website.