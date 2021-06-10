Competition: Treat yourself to a full Sugar Daddy Barber's package

To celebrate the launch of their new location in George’s Arcade we have teamed up with Sugar Daddy Barbers to give away two free vouchers for a full Sugar Daddy package, haircut and style, plus Hot Towel Shave with a complimentary Whiskey or Beer.

The Sugar Culture group is delighted to welcome their new Sugar Daddy Barbershop to the top-class Sugar Culture hair and beauty group, which also houses Brown Sugar, Sugar Cubed, and Sugar Coated.

The new barbershop, created by Sugar Culture founder Mark O’Keeffe, opened its doors last week, on June 3 in George’s Arcade, Dublin 2. It has become the third outpost for the brand, after the success of Sugar Daddy on Exchequer Street, and Frascati Centre Blackrock which opened in November 2019.

Sugar Daddy is a new breed of barbers that helps modern folk discover the pleasures and advantages of old-school barbering for both their beards and barnets. Services include cutting, styling, waxing, beard grooming, shaves and singeing.

Sugar Daddy goes that extra mile for the modern folk by providing Whiskey Old-Fashioned cocktails on arrival among other beverages including coffee and tea. The new location is already a success with booking spaces starting to become sparse.

A trip to the barbers can be a stressful and anxiety-inducing experience for many queer people, but Sugar Daddy’s have been hailed as an inclusive space for all who want a barbershop experience.

If you aren’t a competition winner this time around, but are still in need of a trip to the barbers, Sugar Daddy Barbers are open in all 3 of their locations around Dublin; you can book on their website here.

The competition closes on June 17, winners will be contacted by mail.

If you would like to be in with a chance of winning the full Sugar Daddy package, simply answer this question:

Where is the new Sugar Daddy Barbers located?

