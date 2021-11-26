History made as UK AIDS Memorial Quilt comes to nightclub

Starting from Wednesday, December 1, and running until the following Sunday, December 5, panels from a quilt commemorating those who lost their lives to AIDS in the UK, will be on display in a nightclub.

The Baltic Triangle-based venue 24 Kitchen Street will be the exhibiting host of the panels from the iconic quilt which is the UK branch of the largest community art project in the world.

The quilt displays thousands of individual panels, each one dedicated to someone who sadly lost their lives in the AIDS pandemic of the 80s and 90s. The panels have all been crafted by the loved ones of those who passed away, a tribute to the deceased and a physical and emotional outlet for the grieving.

The quilt itself weighs over 54 tonnes and is an extension of the project which began in the US in 1985, with Alistair Hume largely credited for the preservation of the UK branch.

The quilt was exhibited earlier this year at Acorn House in King’s Cross during the summer, marking its first full public display since 1994 at which time Princess Diana wrote a letter of support for the project. That letter helped secure significant funding which went towards, not only the display of the magnificent quilt, but also vital services for those living with HIV in London through various charitable organisations.

This December marks 40 years since the first recorded death from AIDS in the UK and, with World AIDS Day taking place on December 1, it’s a timely initiative to give a platform for the memorial quilt project, which will be free for all to visit in the live music nightclub.

The same venue will also be hosting a night called The Red Ball on Wednesday, December 1, just one of many events they and Sahir House are launching together to raise awareness around World AIDS Day.

In Dublin, the day is being marked by LIVING, the fundraising launch of a special photographic exhibition of people living with HIV, brought to you by GCN and HIV Ireland. The event takes place at The CHQ Building at 7 PM on December 1, with tickets priced from as little as €15. Hosted by national treasure, Panti Bliss, the evening promises to be a treat and all for a good cause.