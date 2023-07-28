Aliens exist and Gay Twitter is ready to make contact

According to former US military intelligence officers, aliens are real and Gay Twitter is fully on board with this development.

For some backstory, earlier this week, former US military intelligence officer David Grusch testified in Congress before the House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee, claiming that the United States is currently in possession of a UFO aircraft with alien remains.

During the Congressional hearing, he testified that executive government agencies have withheld information about UFOs for decades, more commonly referred to as UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena sightings.

Former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves also testified about his firsthand experience observing UAPs. He said he has observed unidentifiable aircrafts accelerating to “supersonic speeds” and also “staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds”.

This hearing follows the recent release of US Navy video recordings which show high-speed unidentified flying objects moving through the air with no known power source.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN): “How do you know that these [UAPs] were not our aircraft?” Former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves: “These objects were staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds. These same objects would then accelerate to supersonic speeds.” pic.twitter.com/qQiOEJAgL4 — The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2023

These testimonies align with that of former Navy pilot Alex Dietrich who described a flying object he witnessed in 2004 as having: “No predictable movement, no predictable trajectory”. The object, which he observed off the coast of California, had no markings, wings, or exhaust plumes, and Dietrich described the object as “unidentified” and “unsettling”.

While the general public seems to feel a bit uneasy over the news, Gay Twitter seems to be fully welcoming the aliens and is ready to make contact.

seems like everyone had just started unraveling ‘new’ things we literally have known since forever.. wdym aliens exist?? that ryan evans is gay?? we know!!! — 🚶🏽‍♀️ (@brrnadeathrr) July 27, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: sources close to the White House say the aliens visiting Earth are kinda sexy and extremely gay — Connor Franta (@connorfranta) July 26, 2023

Some of the most pressing questions include: are there gay aliens, and do they want to hang out?

“Aliens? Babe, those are gay, don’t even worry about them ok” — rayko (@RaykoXV) July 27, 2023

Idk I feel like the girls and gays would get along w aliens yk? — manuel (@purtyboyvic) July 26, 2023

Obviously, top priorities include introducing the aliens to Grindr and teaching them about the gay agenda.

Me showing the aliens what Grindr is so I can go on the MOTHER ship pic.twitter.com/nVGWka199M — gabriel but gay (@GreatGABEsy) July 27, 2023

When are we having the next LGBTQIA+ caucus meeting? Cause we have a LOT to discuss… Like the gay and trans agenda and “cis!” Not to mention, we apparently have aliens… We have to discuss how to turn the married aliens out and how to make the baby aliens gay. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YIJ0Yqt2a1 — I Like Beards On My Neck (@NorryBLove) July 27, 2023

And, perhaps, they could distract the far-right from their obsession with hating gay people?

kinda suspicious republicans are confirming aliens cause they don’t even believe in gay people — 30 aut 6 (@autmillion) July 27, 2023

can catholics move onto hating the aliens instead of the gays now — Kate Austin (@KateAustin_) July 26, 2023

Overall, Gay Twitter is unsurprised and unimpressed by the news. The general consensus seems to be that if aliens are in fact real, they are part of the gang and we are ready to be friends.

Canadas on fire. Aliens are visiting earth. The ocean levels are rising. It’s hot as fuck. Me still paying bills: pic.twitter.com/TdZZZ61lCy — Gay and Tired (@GayChemist) July 26, 2023