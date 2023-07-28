Aliens exist and Gay Twitter is ready to make contact

Obviously, top priorities include introducing the aliens to Grindr and teaching them about the gay agenda.

News . Written by Nicole Lee.

Drawing of alien pointing finger, according to former US military intelligence officers, aliens are real and Gay Twitter is fully on board with this development.
Image: Twitter @GrandpaBone

According to former US military intelligence officers, aliens are real and Gay Twitter is fully on board with this development.

For some backstory, earlier this week, former US military intelligence officer David Grusch testified in Congress before the House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee, claiming that the United States is currently in possession of a UFO aircraft with alien remains.

During the Congressional hearing, he testified that executive government agencies have withheld information about UFOs for decades, more commonly referred to as UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena sightings.

Former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves also testified about his firsthand experience observing UAPs. He said he has observed unidentifiable aircrafts accelerating to “supersonic speeds” and also “staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds”.

This hearing follows the recent release of US Navy video recordings which show high-speed unidentified flying objects moving through the air with no known power source.

 

These testimonies align with that of former Navy pilot Alex Dietrich who described a flying object he witnessed in 2004 as having: “No predictable movement, no predictable trajectory”. The object, which he observed off the coast of California, had no markings, wings, or exhaust plumes, and Dietrich described the object as “unidentified” and “unsettling”.

While the general public seems to feel a bit uneasy over the news, Gay Twitter seems to be fully welcoming the aliens and is ready to make contact.

 

Some of the most pressing questions include: are there gay aliens, and do they want to hang out?

 

Obviously, top priorities include introducing the aliens to Grindr and teaching them about the gay agenda.

 

And, perhaps, they could distract the far-right from their obsession with hating gay people?

 

Overall, Gay Twitter is unsurprised and unimpressed by the news. The general consensus seems to be that if aliens are in fact real, they are part of the gang and we are ready to be friends.

 

© 2023 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.

Support GCN

GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.

During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.

GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.

0 comments. Please sign in to comment.

Popular News

All News