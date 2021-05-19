Amach le Dia is a group for LGBTQ+ Christians and their allies to come together

Amach le Dia is a place for LGBTQ+ Christians and their allies to come together in their faith and to worship together.

The name, Amach le Dia, is a deliberate choice to encourage thought and to provoke conversation. We are LGBTQ+ Christians. We do not believe this to be a contradiction, we believe that we were created by God and that God loves us just the way we are. We believe that our sexuality and our gender expression is a gift and should be viewed as such.

Amach le Dia is an ecumenical group comprising people from a variety of Christian traditions. This variety adds depth to the group. There is an opportunity for interesting and informative discussion around theological differences along with a shared understanding around issues that affect the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in a faith setting.

The group was originally established in September 2019 with the first meeting taking place in December 2019. We have met monthly since then, going online when lockdown occurred. In June 2020, there was a decision to establish Amach le Dia West, the idea being that when a physical meeting is again possible, people who live further from Dublin can meet without having to travel long distances.

The group shares all details of meetings and any other information on our social media pages, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Please check these out for times and links to all meetings. There is also a committee member praying each week, if you have any prayer requests please free to private message one of the social media pages.

Amach le Dia currently meets on Zoom, with the ‘Dublin’ group meeting on the second Sunday of the month at 4pm and Amach le Dia West meeting on the fourth Sunday of the month. There is also a Bible Study once a month on a Monday evening at 8pm. This is an opportunity to delve a little deeper into Scripture, exploring it through a queer lens, and also an opportunity for discussion and questions about the text.