10 amazing LGBTQ+ Christmas songs to ring in this holiday season

In preparation for the holiday season, pop culture enthusiast David Ferguson shares his top ten LGBTQ+ Christmas songs to get you in the festive mood.

Years ago, my favourite artist Bob Dylan had a radio show. Every episode had a theme that the songs he played fit around. I stole the idea and have created some playlists for fun on my blog. I have even done a couple of Christmas playlists for 2020 and 2021.

I wasn’t really planning on curating one for this Christmas, but then I got the idea in my head to do one with only LGBTQ+ songs and it spiralled from there.

My usual method is to find out if any of my favourite artists have a song that fits my theme and then I Google the theme and see if I can find any songs I like. It’s a great way to discover new artists.

For the LGBTQ+ Christmas one, my process was pretty much the same. I discovered some new songs from my favourite artists but also some new ones.

WARNING: That Wham song is included so if you’re trying to avoid Whamageddon, tough!

Elton John – ‘Ho! Ho! Ho! (Who’d Be A Turkey At Christmas)’ (1973)

A favourite! Elton has a couple of Christmas songs (I hadn’t heard any of them) but this is my favourite of his. A fun one I think.



Queen – ‘Thank God It’s Christmas’ (1984)

I googled to see if Queen had a Christmas song and they do and I know it but it somehow slipped my mind. That’s old age folks.



Wham! – ‘Last Christmas’ (1984)

Another favourite. I think everyone knows this one, right?



Pet Shop Boys – ‘It Doesn’t Often Snow At Christmas’ (2009)

I like the Pet Shop Boys but I hadn’t heard of this one. As it’s them, you know it’s gonna be a bit different.



Ronan Keating ft Stephen Gately – ‘Little Drummer Boy’ (2009)

Cheating a bit but I wanted to include Stephen Gately and this is one of my favourite Christmas songs. Sadly, this was released after his death. I always like to try and include at least one Irish artist.



Sam Smith – ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ (2014)

Not usually a favourite but again Google was my friend.



Miley Cyrus ft Sean Ono Lennon – ‘Happy X-mas (War Is Over)’ (2018)

I’m not a Miley Cyrus enthusiast but this is a great cover and it’s nice that John Lennon’s son is featured.



Pentatonix – ‘Thank you’ (2020)

A new act for me. A Grammy Award-winning acapella group with vocals that are incredible, and they have a bunch of Christmas songs.



Kat Cunning – ‘O Holy Night’ (2020)

Another new act for me. Kat is a queer non-binary singer with a great voice.



Kacey Musgraves and Troye Sivan – ‘Glittery’ (2020)

Look, people who follow my GCN stuff are not shocked I’m including Troye Sivan. He teams up with Kacey Musgraves again on this one.



