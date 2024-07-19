Andrew Scott lands leading role in nail-biting WWII thriller Pressure

Andrew Scott has been announced as the star of the new World War II thriller, Pressure. The film is based on an extraordinary true story from the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, also known as the Normandy landings.

The event marks the largest seaborne invasion in history, and all pieces were in place except for one key element: the British weather.

Officials turn to an unlikely hero, James Stagg (Scott), who is the nation’s chief meteorological officer. He is called upon to deliver what is described as history’s “most consequential forecast”, resulting in a tense stand-off with the entire Allied leadership. The wrong conditions could devastate the operation, while any delays risk German intelligence catching on.

Following a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower, who only has his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby to confide in. With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance.

Andrew Scott to star in ‘PRESSURE.’ The film will chart the true story of the pressure-cooker environment facing the decision-makers behind D-Day, and how their liberation of Europe was entirely at the mercy of the weather. (https://t.co/d367U6Gat9) pic.twitter.com/fLUoLXWnDa — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 18, 2024

Pressure is produced by STUDIOCANAL and Working Title, and directed by Antony Maras, known for his previous work on Hotel Mumbai. Maras wrote the film together with Olivier award-winner David Haig, based on the latter’s critically lauded play of the same name. The theatre production enjoyed a hugely successful run in London’s West End, before going on to be performed for Queen Elizabeth II and world leaders to mark D-Day’s 75th anniversary in 2019.

The news of Andrew Scott’s involvement in Pressure comes in the same week that the Irish actor earned two Emmy 2024 nominations. The Dubliner has been recognised for his work on the Netflix hit series Ripley, shortlisted in the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. As a producer of the show, he also achieved a nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.