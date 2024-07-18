Andrew Scott among LGBTQ+ nominees at 2024 Emmy Awards

Andrew Scott is among the list of LGBTQ+ actors nominated for the prestigious Emmy Awards 2024. The Dubliner has been recognised in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his role in Netflix’s Ripley.
Scott is up against fellow LGBTQ+ stars Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs The Swans) and Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), as well as Jon Hamm (Fargo). As a producer of Ripley, the Irish actor has also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
The Lead Actress category of Limited or Anthology Series or Movie also boasts queer talent, with Jodie Foster recognised for the first time in a decade. It’s a similar story for supporting actors and actresses, as Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Jessica Gunning, Hannah Einbinder, Kai Ries, Nava Mau and Lily Gladstone all feature across different genres.
RuPaul has once again been nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality Program for her work on Drag Race, competing against other LGBTQ+ presenters Kristen Kish (Top Chef) and Alan Cumming (Traitors). All three of their show have also been included in the category for Outstanding Reality Competition, while Drag Race is additionally up for best Unstructured Reality Program.
LGBTQ+ power couple Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have both received Emmy 2024 nominations, the former for Oustanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) and the latter for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (The Morning Show). Meanwhile, Amazon’s gay rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue is in the running for Outstanding Television Movie.
The results of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, September 15, at the 2024 ceremony in Los Angeles, California. A week prior, the Creative Arts Emmys will take place, showcasing the best of technical achievements in the industry.
