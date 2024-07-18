Dublin Fringe unveils 2024 programme packed with incredible queer shows

Dublin Fringe Festival 2024 will take over the city for 16 awe-inspiring days and nights from September 7 to 22. Marking its 30th birthday this year, the festival has been shaking up the Irish capital for three decades with jaw-dropping performances, mind-blowing art, and unforgettable moments – so get ready to jump into this year’s celebrations!

Dublin Fringe 2024 will host 75 events with 520 performances in 29 venues. The festival will be the site of 53 world premieres, nine Irish premieres and seven Dublin premieres, with audiences invited to watch as over 500 artists take the stage all over the city!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Fringe (@dublinfringefest)

Performances at this year’s festival will tackle important themes such as family and tradition, mental health, Irish identity, inclusivity in sports, female empowerment, cultural identity, racism, queer shame and the housing crisis. Artists bring new works to the festival each year so join in as they break the mould, push boundaries, and defy expectations.

Festival Director at Dublin Fringe, David Francis Moore, shared his excitement: “For the past 30 years Dublin Fringe Festival has been driven by a love for the new, the now, the weird and the wonderful. This year, as we celebrate the 30th-anniversary edition of the festival, we offer a vivid snapshot of our times and showcase an eclectic lineup of shows from some of today’s most exciting national and international artists.

“These performances resonate with the present moment, breaking boundaries, sparking conversations, and creating a space for communal catharsis. The festival promises audiences unique experiences that are both thought-provoking and entertaining. We invite audiences to immerse themselves in nights brimming with laughter, unexpected twists, and perhaps even a tear or two.”

What’s more, this year’s incredible lineup is full of LGBTQ+ performances; here are a few highlights to check out:

Nu-Queer Family

Check out this list of shows focusing on LGBTQ+ family experiences.

Queer Resistance, Reclamation & Revelry

This amazing assortment of shows will explore the power of queer identity, liberation and community.

Great Nights Out

If you want to be left wanting more, why not try one of these?

Dublin Fringe Festival 2024 promises to be an all-out celebration and a vibrant reflection of city life. Join this year’s festivities to see astonishing artists from across the globe take the stage and electrify the city. The full 2024 programme is on sale now at fringefest.com or you can call the box office on 1800 374 643.