I'm Grand Mam's PJ and Kevin to help people buy a home in popular Irish TV show 

PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey are busy boys, currently wowing audiences around the UK and Ireland with their tour, That’s Showbiz. Now, the I’m Grand Mam duo’s latest project has been announced, as they’re set to join the second series of Help Me Buy a Home on Virgin Media One.

The show returns after a successful first season, in which host and buyer’s agent Liz O’Kane lent her expertise to frustrated and overwhelmed would-be homeowners, offering frank assessments of the difficulties in the current housing market and practical solutions to overcome these challenges. Her mission is to demystify the home-buying process and provide invaluable guidance, from identifying suitable properties to navigating the intricacies of surveys, solicitor’s fees, and paperwork.

Property prices and rents have nearly doubled since 2013, and the number of young homeowners has drastically decreased. Responding to this, the show addressed one of the most pressing issues facing Irish society today.

But Liz can’t go it alone, and this time she’s got back up! She has called in the support of the I’m Grand Mam lads who will join her on the second season of Help Me Buy a Home.

The Corkonians, with their own unique touch, will help viewers unpack the mysteries of the market. They’ll ask all of the burning questions that audiences will want to know and explore innovative solutions to home ownership.

The good news doesn’t end there, as the show’s producers Animo TV are looking for people all over Ireland in different stages of their home-buying journey to take part in the series. Whether someone is mortgage-approved or still navigating the initial paperwork, Liz, PJ and Kevin will help them explore new possibilities from alternative locations to fixer-uppers and new builds.

If you’re interested in applying for Help Me Buy a Home, you can get in touch with Animo TV by emailing [email protected].