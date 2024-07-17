Grey's Anatomy casts new gay character as queer favourite Jake Borelli leaves show

After seven years on Grey’s Anatomy, actor Jake Borelli has announced that he will be leaving the show to pursue the next chapter in his career. In the final episode of Season 20 released on May 30, 2024, audiences learned that Borelli would be returning for a few episodes in Season 21 to wrap up his character Dr Levi Schmitt’s seven-year storyline.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, he shared: “Having representation on a major platform like this is so important, and I promise to keep doing my part to tell queer stories—during the remainder of my time on Grey’s and in my next chapter.”

Fans have poured in their gratitude for the American actor. One commenter wrote: “Happy Pride to you! Love you as yourself and as Levi! You’re just the best!”

Another said: “We will miss you sooo much. Forever one of my favorite Interns.”

Borelli joined the cast for Grey’s Anatomy’s 14th season and became a series regular two years later. Schmitt came out in the mid-season finale of the fifteenth season, entitled ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’. Following the episode’s release, Borelli shared a post on Instagram coming out as gay himself.

Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) is also set to depart the medical drama after wrapping up her story arc in the autumn season. The surgical intern came out as bisexual and had a short relationship with Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) in Season 20.

In the wake of these two characters’ departures, Grey’s Anatomy has reportedly added a new gay male to the cast but not much is known at this time.

From television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes, who has since gone on to create the recent hit Bridgerton, the medical drama has spanned almost 20 years, covering topics like plane crashes, mental health, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The heart-wrenching drama has featured 18 LGBTQ+ queer characters and storylines in its 20 seasons, so fans are excited to see what is in store for Season 21!

Grey’s Anatomy was renewed in April 2024 for its 21st season with 18 episodes released weekly. The new season premiers on ABC and is set to hit Hulu on September 26.