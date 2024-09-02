Andrew Scott lands leading role in new sci-fi romance

Openly gay Irish actor Andrew Scott has landed a leading role in a new sci-fi romance titled My Notes on Mars, starring opposite Past Lives’ Greta Lee.

Set to shoot between Budapest and Vienna next year, the film follows Margot (Lee), a young scientist stuck in a troubled marriage. In the story, her character mysteriously disappears while on a hike with her husband Sam (Scott) and some friends.

After a few weeks, Margot suddenly reappears on the day of her own memorial, but is a changed woman. Her husband, however, sees her reappearance as a second chance.

This sci-fi romance starring Scott and Lee is the first English-language project undertaken by renowned Hungarian filmmaker Lili Horvát. Speaking to Deadline, the director said that My Notes on Mars is “a story about the labyrinthine human psyche, about the ever-changing faces of love”.

“To start over a marriage, to rediscover the other, to fall in love again – our story is about the gruelling realisation of this impossible desire,” she continued.

Horvát added that she is “particularly drawn to characters who dare to make surprising, unconventional choices in both their private and professional lives”.

“I feel that this is true for Greta and Andrew as well. It is an incredible honour for me that I can accompany them on the journey of creating Margot and Sam Fogel,” she said.

Greta Lee and Andrew Scott to star in Lili Horvát’s English-language debut ‘MY NOTES ON MARS.’ Described as a sci-fi romance. pic.twitter.com/jpSYPjDtgC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2024

Andrew Scott is currently nominated for two Emmys for his stellar performance in Netflix’s miniseries Ripley. These nominations came following a Golden Globe nod for the actor after he starred opposite Irish actor Paul Mescal in Andrew Haigh’s acclaimed film All of Us Strangers. In addition to this latest role, Scott is set to star in Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and the new World War II thriller Pressure.

Thanks to her incredible performance in A24’s Past Lives, Greta Lee was nominated for a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award, an Independent Spirit Award and a Gotham Award this year.