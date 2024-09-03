Enoch Burke jailed for third time after refusing to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School

Enoch Burke has been jailed for a third time after continuing to show up at Wilson’s Hospital School, breaching a court order prohibiting him from doing so. The former teacher was arrested on campus grounds on the afternoon of Monday, September 2, and sent back to Mountjoy Prison later that evening.

Burke has attended the Westmeath school on multiple occasions since August 22, breaching an injunction granted by Justice Alexander Owens last year. At Monday’s hearing, Justice Michael Quinn said the evidence suggests that Burke’s continued presence at the second-level institution was disrupting staff and students, and he committed the man to prison before adjourning the case for a review until October 11.

Accompanied in court by family members, Enoch Burke maintained that he was being jailed for his refusal to accept “the hellish ideology of transgenderism,” adding that the judge would “have to answer to God,” for his decision. He believes that the reason for the case is being “trampled into the ground” but claimed that “the truth will rise up again.”

Enoch Burke was originally suspended from Wilson’s Hospital School in June 2022 after harassing the then-principal and publicly disputing a student’s use of ‘they/them’ pronouns. He was jailed for the first time in September of that year for refusing to comply with a court order prohibiting him from accessing the premises, and he remained in Mountjoy Prison until December.

Burke was officially dismissed from his role in January 2023 and was detained again in September after continuing to show up at the school, despite receiving daily fines. The former German and history teacher was released in late June 2024 as the school term ended, having spent over 400 days incarcerated across the two stints.

He now returns to Mountjoy Prison for a third time but can free himself at any stage by purging his contempt, as has been the case for the entire duration of the ongoing legal saga.