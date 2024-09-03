Northern Irish queer woman to look for love on Married at First Sight UK

Eve, a 31-year-old lifeguard and fitness instructor from Co Tyrone, is set to be one of the 16 participants in the upcoming seventh season of Married at First Sight UK. The show, known for its unique premise of matching singletons with complete strangers at the altar, will return later this month.

Eve has shared her personal journey of growing up as the only openly gay woman in her village of Omagh and the challenges she has faced in finding love. Her story is particularly compelling, as this won’t be her first time wearing a wedding ring. Before coming out, Eve was engaged to be married, but the relationship ended as she embraced her identity.

This season, Eve will be matched with Charlie from Surrey who also has a complex history with love. Charlie, who came out as gay at 25, has been single for the past four years, struggling through a series of “situationships” during that time. Together, they will navigate the highs and lows of married life as part of the show’s unique experiment.

Married at First Sight UK is known for its captivating portrayal of newlywed life, capturing everything from honeymoon bliss to post-wedding challenges. The couples are matched by a team of relationship experts who consider various aspects of compatibility. Once paired, the show follows the couples as they live together and experience the joys and struggles of their new relationships.

This season features eight brides and eight grooms, each with diverse backgrounds, interests, and occupations. Notably, Eve and Charlie will join the show’s growing history of LGBTQ+ representation. The first lesbian couple on Married at First Sight UK appeared just two years ago when Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton tied the knot. Remarkably, Robinson and Clifton are still together and have announced plans to legally marry.

The new season of Married at First Sight UK will air on E4, with episodes also available for streaming on Channel 4.