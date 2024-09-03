Coldplay invites trans fan on stage in heartwarming moment at Dublin concert

In a beautiful moment during one of their concerts in Dublin, world-famous British band Coldplay invited a young trans fan, James, to join them on stage after spotting him in the crowd. The fan was holding up a sign that read: “Trans fan. Coldplay saved my life. It’s my dream to come on stage.”

From August 29 to September 2, Coldplay took over Croke Park in Dublin for the Irish stop of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band announced the tour in 2021, with fans welcoming their return to live entertainment after the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the release of their eighth album in 2019, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced that the band wouldn’t be going on tour until they found a way to ensure their shows could be environmentally friendly. Their efforts with the Music of the Spheres World Tour are considered unprecedented given that the band reduced CO2 emissions by 59% in their first two years.

On the third night of their Dublin stay, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin spotted the Irish trans fan in the crowd and invited him on stage. During this heartwarming moment, Martin held James’s sign in front of the crowd and said: “It’s the first time someone has ever brought us a sign like this. So I’m going to say thank you for giving us this honour.”

Special moment this evening for this young lad from Cornwall – wishing you only good things 🏳️‍⚧️💖

After reading the message on the sign out loud, Martin invited James to sing alongside the band. When James told him once more that the band had saved his life, the singer replied: “You saved my life, it’s the same. It works both ways, I’m afraid. We need you as much as you need us.”

The band then performed their 2014 song ‘Magic’, as per James’s request. According to an X post shared later, at first James had asked for ‘Champion of the World’, to which Martin replied: “No, if I play that everyone will go home.”

The day after the concert, James’s sister shared a photo of the moment on X, with the caption: “This is my brother, James, he got taken on stage at the Coldplay show last night in Dublin, with the trans sign. If anyone has any videos/pictures of his incredible and well deserved moment we’d love them! Thank you so much”.

Here's the video Coldplay shared

Her post was inundated with photos and videos from the night, with many sharing messages for James. “Such a beautiful moment in the show. We were all welling up and so happy for James,” one fan wrote.

“He was the star of the show. Owner of the best smile ever,” another shared, while someone else added, “Your brother’s smile was brighter than any light at the stadium last night. I was so happy for him.”

Another person wrote: “I didn’t take a video because I was too busy tearing up at how beautiful a moment it was. My friends and I were so pleased for James, it was like we knew him personally.” James’s sister replied, “I love this. The amount of support, hearing the stadium cheer for him, it was incredible.”