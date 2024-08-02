Irish LGBTQ+ organisations team up to develop A Pocket Guide to Transitioning

The process of transitioning can be daunting, let alone finding the information on how to navigate it in Ireland. As many know, most of the information is dispersed across multiple websites, forums, and resources, and can feel really overwhelming to source. Tiernan Arnup Egan shares info on a new pocket guide to transitioning that will provide essential help.

As the information is so disparate and often changing, there are no concise printed resources available on transitioning in Ireland. We wanted to make something tangible, unintimidating, and accessible. To make something that can feel incredibly overwhelming instead feel more achievable and manageable.

In 2022, AMACH! and ShOUT! LGBT+ Youth Project, Youth Work Ireland Galway, began collaborating and co-organising a support group for parents/guardians of LGBTQ+ young people, and an 18 to 24-year-old youth group. It was from these groups that the need for an accessible physical resource on transitioning was established.

In March 2023, AMACH! and ShOUT! began planning and drafting A Pocket Guide to Transitioning, drawing on insights, experiences, and engagements from the groups mentioned. It was successfully launched in Galway’s Town Hall Theatre on December 5.

The guide sets out the basic information on the public pathways of social, legal, and medical transition in Ireland for both under and over-18s. It was important that the resource was pocket-sized, as we wanted it to be easily stuffed into a back pocket, discreet but obvious to those who need it.

The resource is targeted towards young trans people, people who are just starting to explore their trans identity and transitioning, older trans people who may not have the tools to access online information and resources, parents of trans people, or anyone who supports trans people in their transition, such as teachers, social workers, youth workers, community organisations, and therapists.

“It is so hard for the majority of young trans people to find reliable and reputable information to guide them in their journey. I have been incredibly privileged in that because of my involvement with shOUT! I do have access to information, granted the process is still a hard and long journey, but I can’t imagine the hell for those who do not have the luxury I do. That’s why something like this is so important, lifesaving even,” said Charlie, an 18-year-old shOUT! LGBT+ Youth Project member.

“One of the largest hurdles for us was simply finding information, after a while it started to feel hopeless that transitioning within Ireland was even possible. Earlier this year, I was finally able to start HRT after a long gruelling process, but with a private provider, which, honestly, is far from ideal. But either way, despite only being on hormones for three months now, I already feel happier and more at home in my body.

“I so dearly wish I had something like the transition pocket guide shOUT! and AMACH! LGBT+ Galway put together when I was younger, it would have saved me and my family so much of the time and stress of having to figure this out on our own,” shared Ellie, a 19-year-old shOUT! LGBT+ Youth Project member.

AMACH! LGBT+ Galway supports and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community in Galway by providing community supports, health and wellbeing programmes, advocacy and representation, and LGBTQ+ training programmes. AMACH! runs and operates from Teach Solais LGBT+ Resource Centre in Galway City centre.

If you would like to get your hands on a physical or soft copy of A Pocket Guide to Transitioning, or have any questions or feedback then please contact [email protected].

shOUT! LGBT+ Youth Project, Youth Work Ireland Galway is a safe, supportive, and fun space for LGBTQ+ young people, questioning young people, and allies aged 13-24 based in Galway. shOUT! currently have weekly social groups, activities, one-to-one support, LGBTQ+ information, resources, and LGBTQ+ inclusion, education, and awareness events. They are supported by DCEDIY, GRETB and TUSLA.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

This story originally appeared in GCN’s February 2024 issue 382. Read the full issue here.