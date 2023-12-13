First-of-its-kind pocket guide to transitioning published in Ireland

On Tuesday, December 12, Galway-based LGBTQ+ organization AMACH! announced the launch of its latest endeavour, A Pocket Guide to Transitioning, in collaboration with ShOUT! LGBT+ Youth Project.
In a post from AMACH! LGBT+ Galway, the organisation described the first-of-its-kind pocket guide as one that “provides information on public pathways to social, legal, and medical transition in Ireland.”
To create A Pocket Guide to Transitioning, AMACH! partnered with ShOUT! LGBT+ Youth Project, an off-shoot of Youth Work Ireland’s (YWI) Galways chapter. ShOUT! is an LGBTQ+ social organisation working with LGBTQ+ and questioning youth (aged 13 to 24) in the Galway area.
The two LGBTQ+ organisations announced the pocket guide in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing: “[the pocket guide] was made to empower trans people and those who support them in navigating their transition.
“We are very proud that it is the first of its kind in Ireland,” they added.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The project was celebrated at a launch event earlier this week that was accompanied by speakers and performers as well as offering Galway’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies an “afternoon of learning, empowerment, poetry, and music.”
Following the launch, AMACH! issued a statement thanking those who helped make the pocket guide a reality, including the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, TUSLA, and GRETB, all of whom helped to fund the educational trans resource.
“We hope that this pocket guide helps parents, guardians and family members supporting the trans people in their lives, trans people who have to support themselves, as well as professionals and community organisations who are supporting people on their journey of transition,” added AMACH! and ShOUT!.
Parties interested in getting their hands on a copy of A Pocket Guide to Transitioning, either in physical or digital form, are encouraged to reach out to AMACH! via email at: [email protected].
© 2023 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.