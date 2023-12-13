First-of-its-kind pocket guide to transitioning published in Ireland

On Tuesday, December 12, Galway-based LGBTQ+ organization AMACH! announced the launch of its latest endeavour, A Pocket Guide to Transitioning, in collaboration with ShOUT! LGBT+ Youth Project.

In a post from AMACH! LGBT+ Galway, the organisation described the first-of-its-kind pocket guide as one that “provides information on public pathways to social, legal, and medical transition in Ireland.”

To create A Pocket Guide to Transitioning, AMACH! partnered with ShOUT! LGBT+ Youth Project, an off-shoot of Youth Work Ireland’s (YWI) Galways chapter. ShOUT! is an LGBTQ+ social organisation working with LGBTQ+ and questioning youth (aged 13 to 24) in the Galway area.

The two LGBTQ+ organisations announced the pocket guide in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing: “[the pocket guide] was made to empower trans people and those who support them in navigating their transition.

“We are very proud that it is the first of its kind in Ireland,” they added.

The project was celebrated at a launch event earlier this week that was accompanied by speakers and performers as well as offering Galway’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies an “afternoon of learning, empowerment, poetry, and music.”

Following the launch, AMACH! issued a statement thanking those who helped make the pocket guide a reality, including the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, TUSLA, and GRETB, all of whom helped to fund the educational trans resource.

“We hope that this pocket guide helps parents, guardians and family members supporting the trans people in their lives, trans people who have to support themselves, as well as professionals and community organisations who are supporting people on their journey of transition,” added AMACH! and ShOUT!.

Parties interested in getting their hands on a copy of A Pocket Guide to Transitioning, either in physical or digital form, are encouraged to reach out to AMACH! via email at: [email protected].