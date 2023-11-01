Nearly €1 million in state funding awarded to LGBTQ+ projects across Ireland

On Tuesday, October 31, Minister Roderic O’Gorman announced the full list of 25 projects that will be recipients of the 2023 LGBTQ+ Community Services Funding. Over €900,000 will be awarded to community organisations across Ireland for projects aimed at the inclusion and equality of LGBTQ+ people in Irish society.

The fund is part of the National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021, launched by the government in 2019. The goal of the strategy is to provide a framework to identify and address issues that may prevent LGBTQ+ people from enjoying full equality in Irish society.

A total of €984,482 will be available to community organisations across Ireland, with the goal of developing inclusive rural community infrastructure, addressing gaps in LGBTQ+ services and supporting existing ones.

Of the organisations to receive funding for their projects, Galway’s AMACH! LGBT and Belong To received the highest funding allocation with a total of €70,000 each. Other organisations included in the list of awardees are Outhouse, FLAC, Dublin Pride, ShoutOut, TENI, The Gay Health Network, Children’s Books Ireland and more.

Minister O’Gorman announces 25 projects to be funded under the 2023 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call

• €984,482.52 will be made available to 25 LGBTI+ community service-based projects.

• Grants of up to €100,000 will be allocated to successful organisations pic.twitter.com/9dX0AVQzcW — Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, Youth (@dcediy) October 31, 2023

Announcing the awardees, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, said: “I am delighted to announce a wide range of projects – local and regional – around the country to ensure that every LGBTI+ person in Ireland can avail of important supports and thrive in their community.

“This funding of nearly €1m will enable 25 organisations to support LGBTI+ persons in a range of ways, including health, counselling services, and celebrating Pride,” he added.

“The significant interest in the Community Services Fund 2023 demonstrates the willingness of communities around the country to support LGBTI+ persons and I wish them the best of luck in implementing their projects.”

The full list of organisations selected as recipients of the 2023 LGBTQ+ Community Services Funding can be found here.