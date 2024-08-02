Watch: Charli XCX teams up with Billie Eilish for steamy Brat remix

Charli XCX has set Brat Summer ablaze with the release of the highly anticipated ‘Guess’ remix, featuring none other than Billie Eilish. The collaboration, which dropped on August 1, also features an eye-catching music video directed by Aidan Zamiri.

This visual treat showcases Charli and Billie scaling a mountain of lingerie, perfectly embodying the playful lyric, “You wanna guess the colour of my underwear.” Eilish bulldozes through a party scene in a dramatic twist, literally crashing into shot.

it’s even gayer hotter and more perfect than i dreamed. billie eilish charli xcx i love you. pic.twitter.com/vpnhkaftMz — ♡ (@idreamaboutit) August 1, 2024

The hype for the remix began earlier in the week when Charli XCX teased the featured artist through a mysterious photo. Fans, ever the detectives, quickly identified that it was Billie Eilish from her distinctive rings.

The buzz was further amplified when Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas, expressed his excitement on social media, confirming their involvement.

Eilish herself admitted to being nervous about this collaboration, marking her first major project outside her work with Finneas in years.

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish will donate all unworn undergarments featured in their ‘Guess’ music video to survivors of domestic violence through non-profit organization ‘I SUPPORT THE GIRLS.’ pic.twitter.com/0GeqYBDujT — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2024

This remix is a standout addition to Charli’s already dynamic summer. Her sixth studio album, Brat, released just last month, has turned into a cultural phenomenon.

Characterised by neon green aesthetics and a rebellious attitude, the album promotes a lifestyle of confidence and hedonism that has resonated deeply with fans.

The ‘Brat Summer’ movement has taken off, encouraging fans to embrace DIY fashion, bold colours, and an unapologetically carefree lifestyle. Charli even brought this playful spirit into the political arena, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris with the tweet, “Kamala IS brat,” leading the Biden-Harris campaign to adopt a neon green theme.

But Charli isn’t stopping with ‘Guess’. She has been busy releasing various remixes from Brat, collaborating with artists like Lorde and Addison Rae, each time pushing the boundaries of pop music and maintaining the album’s vibrant, rebellious core. Critics have praised the album for its dynamic and innovative sound, describing it as a “hyper pop roller coaster” that captures the essence of modern life.

As Charli gears up for her Sweat tour with Troye Sivan, kicking off on September 14, the momentum of Brat Summer shows no signs of slowing down. Get involved and check out Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s video for the ‘Guess’ remix below.