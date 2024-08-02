Roscommon Pride announces Grand Marshall and full lineup for inaugural festival

Roscommon Pride has announced the Grand Marshall and full lineup for its inaugural festival later this month. Celebrations will run from August 23 to 25, with plenty of fabulous events and family-friendly fun included in the programme.

The festival kicks off on the Friday evening with a Drag Bingo at the Red Parrot. Hosted by the wonderful Donatello, doors open at 8pm with tickets available here.

Saturday starts with a powerful discussion, entitled ‘Strength in diversity: Celebrating LGBTQ+ resilience’. It will take place at The Quad from 11am to 1pm and pre-registration is essential.

Following that is one of the weekend’s biggest highlights, the Roscommon Pride march. LGBTQ+ activist Will Keane has been confirmed as the Grand Marshall and will lead the group through the town from its starting point at The Quad at 2pm.

Keane, who was heavily involved in Roscommon’s campaign for marriage equality in 2015 said he was excited to see his home country “celebrate difference and diversity”.

“Looking back at a 14-year-old version of myself I could never have imagined being fully accepted in my own town. To imagine 30 years later that Roscommon town is preparing itself to celebrate its first Pride festival is testament to the societal change within our country and county.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be Roscommon Pride’s first Grand Marshall.”

He continued: “Change is rarely sudden and not always obvious. A rainbow flag beside a till, a Pride sticker in the window or indeed an accepting smile can build a person’s sense of worth, sense of belonging and sense of acceptance. I’m overjoyed that the rainbow flag will fly proudly over this celebratory weekend and hope businesses, sporting organisations and schools bring the spirit of this weekend across the 52 weeks of the year. Nothing feels better than feeling included.”

Following the march, there will be a Family Fun Day in Loughnaneane Park, featuring a Pooch of Pride best-dressed dog contest. Saturday’s events will conclude with the Pride Party at The Coachman’s Inn. Featuring performances from The Haus of Kwén and a DJ set ‘til late, don’t miss out on this wonderful night!

Roscommon’s first Pride will conclude on the Sunday with a family-friendly colour run and a film screening in Boyle.

All are welcome at any of the events across the weekend, and for further information, visit www.roscommonpride.ie.