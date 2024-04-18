Pop girlies assemble: Troye Sivan and Charli XCX team up for super queer SWEAT tour

With major pop tours like Madonna’s Celebrations Tour, Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour all coming to an end this summer, longtime music collaborators and pop superstars Troye Sivan and Charli XCX picked the perfect time to announce their co-headlined arena tour titled the CHARLI XCX & TROYE SIVAN PRESENT: SWEAT tour.
The tour, announced yesterday in surprise Instagram posts from both Charli XCX and Sivan, will similarly feature special guest Shygirl as the three artists tour venues across the United States and Canada.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The SWEAT tour announcement is not the first time that the two pop superstars have collaborated, with their tracks ‘1999’ and ‘2099’, both from Charli’s 2018 self-titled album.
Charli XCX, known as an “avant-pop” artist, recently wrapped up her sold-out BRAT 2024 – ARENA TOUR in the UK ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her sixth studio album BRAT.
The British pop sensation will be joined on stage by Troye Sivan. Hailing from Australia, Sivan has made headline after headline following the release of his latest studio album Something to Give Each Other, with songs like ‘Rush’ and ‘Got Me Started’ being hailed as queer anthems.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The CHARLI XCX & TROYE SIVAN PRESENT: SWEAT tour will kick off in Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena on September 14, followed by shows in major American and Canadian cities like Toronto, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more.
Advance pre-sale registration for tickets to the SWEAT tour is available until April 25 at sweat-tour.com. Artist pre-sale will begin on April 25 at 10AM local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning on Friday, April 26 at 10AM at LiveNation.com.
Check out a full list of tour dates for the ‘CHARLI XCX & TROYE SIVAN PRESENT: SWEAT’ tour below:
Sat Sep 14, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon Sep 16, 2024 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Sep 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 20, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Mon Sep 23, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Sep 26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mon Sep 30, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Oct 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sun Oct 06, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Oct 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Oct 18, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sun Oct 20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Oct 22, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 23, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
© 2024 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.