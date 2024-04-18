Pop girlies assemble: Troye Sivan and Charli XCX team up for super queer SWEAT tour

With major pop tours like Madonna’s Celebrations Tour, Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour all coming to an end this summer, longtime music collaborators and pop superstars Troye Sivan and Charli XCX picked the perfect time to announce their co-headlined arena tour titled the CHARLI XCX & TROYE SIVAN PRESENT: SWEAT tour.

The tour, announced yesterday in surprise Instagram posts from both Charli XCX and Sivan, will similarly feature special guest Shygirl as the three artists tour venues across the United States and Canada.

The SWEAT tour announcement is not the first time that the two pop superstars have collaborated, with their tracks ‘1999’ and ‘2099’, both from Charli’s 2018 self-titled album.

Charli XCX, known as an “avant-pop” artist, recently wrapped up her sold-out BRAT 2024 – ARENA TOUR in the UK ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her sixth studio album BRAT.

The British pop sensation will be joined on stage by Troye Sivan. Hailing from Australia, Sivan has made headline after headline following the release of his latest studio album Something to Give Each Other, with songs like ‘Rush’ and ‘Got Me Started’ being hailed as queer anthems.

The CHARLI XCX & TROYE SIVAN PRESENT: SWEAT tour will kick off in Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena on September 14, followed by shows in major American and Canadian cities like Toronto, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more.

Advance pre-sale registration for tickets to the SWEAT tour is available until April 25 at sweat-tour.com. Artist pre-sale will begin on April 25 at 10AM local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning on Friday, April 26 at 10AM at LiveNation.com.

Check out a full list of tour dates for the ‘CHARLI XCX & TROYE SIVAN PRESENT: SWEAT’ tour below:

Sat Sep 14, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon Sep 16, 2024 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Sep 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 20, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Mon Sep 23, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Sep 30, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 06, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Oct 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Oct 18, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun Oct 20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Oct 22, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 23, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena