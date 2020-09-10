Anthony Rapp files law suit against Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual abuse

Anthony Rapp and another unidentified male have filed a lawsuit against Kevin Spacey alleging that he sexually assaulted them on two separate occasions.

Allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against Kevin Spacey initially emerged in 2017. At the time, actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey sexually advanced on him when he was just 14 years-old. Spacey would have been 26.

Following the allegations, Spacey came out as gay and responded to Rapp’s statement on Twitter:

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

In new court documents, the incidents are described. The incident Rapp alleges occurred at Spacey’s Manhattan apartment where the actor was hosting a party.

It was during the party that the court documents say Spacey “intentionally and voluntarily and without plaintiff’s consent engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14-year-old and grabbed then-infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp’s, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body.”

It further states that Rapp then ran to the bathroom in fear and when he attempted to leave the apartment, Spacey “tried to persuade plaintiff to stay but plaintiff refused and quickly left the defendant’s apartment.”

The second alleged victim, known as C.D., claims that he met Spacey when he was 12 years-old where he was a pupil of Spacey’s in an acting class.

C.D. alleges that two years later, when he was 14, he “engaged in sexual acts” with Spacey, including “performing anal intercourse on defendant Spacey and oral sex.”

C.D. claims the assaults took place over several occasions the last of which he claims that Spacey attempted to penetrate him anally despite being told no numerous times.

Eventually, C.D. “was able to free himself” and fled Spacey’s apartment. Both Rapp and C.D. are suing for damages related to emotional trauma.

“Kevin Spacey sexually abused Mr Rapp and another gentleman, who needs to remain anonymous, when they were 14 years old,” their lawyer Peter Saghir told Deadline. “In bringing this action under New York’s Child Victims Act, Mr Rapp, who previously came forward to Buzzfeed about the abuse, and our client who needs to remain anonymous has taken the first step to hold Spacey accountable.

“This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you maybe you are not above the law. Our clients are looking forward to their day in court and to obtaining justice for a crime that never should have happened.”

There have been approximately 30 reports of alleged sexual assault laid against Kevin Spacey since 2017. When numerous men’s stories about Spacey emerged, House of Cards terminated their dealings with the actor by killing his character off on the show.

“We are really dealing with a paedophile,” the plaintiffs’ second attorney Ben Rubinowitz said to Page Six. “Kevin Spacey knew what he was doing. His conduct was designed to lure children into improper sexual conduct.”

“What Spacey did to C.D., it really was attempted rape,” Saghir added. “The conduct is beyond the pale, it’s egregious.”