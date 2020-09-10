'Support can be found in the toughest of times': supports for LGBT+ community on World Suicide Prevention Day

Suicidal thoughts can occur when someone has feelings of hopelessness or despair. There are ways to overcome thoughts about suicide, knowing how to identify these thoughts and finding ways to cope can ensure you don’t feel overwhelmed and can look for support.

Research shows that strain on mental health is something that can be more pronounced for the LGBT+ community.

NOSP (the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention) released a leaflet last year, Looking after your mental health saying: “The stress sometimes associated with being LGBTI+, as well as everyday stress, can make you feel alone, angry, tired or withdrawn. These feelings are normal and usually pass. However, if they become overwhelming or don’t go away, they could be signs of a mental health problem”.

When it comes to #suicide, you don’t have to be an expert or have all the answers if someone reaches out to you for help and support. Listening with compassion, empathy and a lack of judgement can help restore hope. #WSPD2020 #ConnectingforLife — LGBT Ireland (@LGBT_ie) September 10, 2020

Suffering from mental health problems can be an incredibly disorientating time, creating uncertainty in where to go for help. The leaflet aids in the process by being clear and concise. These are some of the signs of mental health problems highlighted:

Feelings of sadness or hopelessness

Excessive and undue worry

Significant mood changes

Low self-esteem

Withdrawal from friends and family.

For those struggling with self-harm and suicide, the leaflet gives the following advice: “You are not alone, and there are people who can help you to work through your problems, no matter how difficult they appear to you. By speaking to someone, whether friends, family, or a professional, support can be found in the toughest of times.”

BeLonG To, LGBT Ireland, TENI, and the Samaritans are examples of the support networks listed in the leaflet.

“Asking for help is not a weakness but a sign of personal strength. Everyone needs help from time to time, and there’s nothing wrong with asking for it”, the leaflet advises.

You can read the leaflet in full here.