BeLonG To bring the 'In The Know' course online to talk about healthy relationships and safer sex during lockdown

BeLonG To Youth Services are bringing their LGBT+ sexual health course In The Know into an online setting.

The fantastic personal development and sexual health course, In The Know, will be making the move into a digital format. For one hour each week, LGBT+ people between 17-23 years are invited to join BeLonG To for conversations about healthy relationships, sexual health, and safer sex during lockdown.

Over on the course sign up page, it reads, “Relationships and sexual health can be daunting, but with ‘In the Know’ course, you will learn about sex, STI’s and more in a fun, non-judgemental, and relaxed setting.”

Safety is Sexy!! 'In the Know' our LGBTI+ sexual health course is back – and now online! Learn about LGBTI+ sexual health, healthy relationships & navigating sex during a pandemic. More info 👉 https://t.co/Oxqp9CplTB Proudly sponsored by @Man2ManIreland pic.twitter.com/kN2jh6YPw4 — BeLonG To Youth Services (@BeLonG_To) September 9, 2020

BeLonG To’s In The Know course will kicking off on Wednesday, September 23. These conversations are going to run from 3-4 pm across three weeks.

A previous participant in the course shared their experience, “It was funny and educational to take part in. I laughed and learned. What more could you want?!”

The course topics are going to be presented by BeLonG To Youth Worker, Sean, who will bring an energetic and informative approach each week. There will also be space provided for participants to interact and ask questions.

In The Know online course has been proudly sponsored by the Man2Man Programme, who have recently released guidelines on safer sex amid COVID-19. These informative tips and advice can be found at this link.

On the Man2Man website, it reads, “Sex is a vital part of our lives and recognised as an important part of maintaining mental and physical health. Stopping or adjusting your regular sexual patterns may be challenging and problematic. The following guidelines have been created to help you to make changes to reduce your risk of getting COVID-19.”

The Man2Man guidelines address when to avoid sex, risk reduction, protection, sexual health services, and other resources available. As BeLonG To shared on Twitter, “Safety is sexy!!”