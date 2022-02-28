Ariana DeBose becomes first queer woman of colour to win SAG film award

Ariana DeBose took home a SAG award last night for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her marvellous portrayal of Anita in Spielberg’s West Side Story.

This is a monumental win as DeBose is the first Afro-Latino and openly queer woman to ever win a SAG award.

In her acceptance speech, she said: “It’s taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor. My roots come from the dance world and the Broadway stage.”

You have so much to be proud of, @ArianaDeBose ❤️ Congratulations on taking home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role #sagawards pic.twitter.com/aqvzk1jAkv — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

The actress also spoke of her character and the labour of love that she has for her: “The Anita that we see on the screen, took every bit of me, but she took ten years to make and I’m extremely proud of her and of our film”.

She then went on to thank the man who made it possible for her historical SAG moment “Steven Spielberg, I mean my God thank you for not only believing in the possibility of my talent but that of my colleagues”. She closed her speech by thanking the audience of stars “and thank all of you, all of you staring at me, so many of you dear God – Hi Lady Gaga you’re amazing.”

Following her win, she was asked why she paid tribute to Gaga and her response was nothing short of perfect “I’m such a fan of her music and her artistry so that was my fangirl moment. And you know what, I’m not going to apologise for it. I stand by it.”

Ariana DeBose breaks down her exciting encounter with Lady Gaga at the #SAGAwards: “I’m such a fan of her music and her artistry, so that was my fangirl moment. And you know what? I’m not going to apologize for it. I stand by it!” pic.twitter.com/FvBXH4gGtB — Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022

This isn’t the first nomination or win for Ariana DeBose, as the actress was previously recognised by the Golden Globes and the Oscars for her talent.

Throughout the course of the night, another historical moment took place but this time, a pop culture one. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited at the awards ceremony last night and Twitter went wild!

The Inventors of Post-Its, Romy and Michele, are the SAG Awards 😍 Literal queens of the 90s! pic.twitter.com/fiVtSH9Efv — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) February 28, 2022

The pair were co-presenters and took to the stage in the same colour costumes as their characters had in the 1997 movie that so many fans adore.

They walked out to Cyndi Lauper’s song, ‘Time After Time’ to present the SAG award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Sorvino opened with “You look cute”, speaking the same way as her character in the iconic movie and Kudrow responded with “I know, thanks. So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked in an awards show?”

There has been much speculation over the years as to whether or not the iconic film will ever receive a sequel. Both Kudrow and Sorvino have openly expressed their interest in one and after the surprise fans got last night… Anything could happen!