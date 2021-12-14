Golden Globes nominations see recognition for LGBTQ+ icons

LGBTQ+ representation is strong in this year’s Golden Globes nominations list and let’s be honest, we all knew this anticipated day would come: the day that Lady Gaga and Kristin Stewart would be nominated for the best actress category of the Golden Globes 2022.

The duo will go face-to-face, along with Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos) when the 79th Golden Globe awards take place on January 9th.

With an outstanding performance in House of Gucci, it is no surprise that Gaga’s performance as Patrizia Reggiani has landed her the nomination. The juicy movie about the Gucci dynasty with the gay icon at the helm was a long time comin’, and both critiques and fans alike can agree that Gaga’s performance was a major feature of the film.

Kristen Stewart undoubtedly chilled audiences with her stunning portrayal of Diana Spencer in Spencer. This dark and edgy film does not disappoint, and neither does the performance of LGBTQ+ icon, Stewart.

“I took her into my physicality in an emotional, spiritual way. I’m such a huge, enormous admirer of her and it’s hard to not be impacted by that energy,” Stewart said on the Today Show.

The official list of Golden Globes nominations was released Monday, December 13, and features some major LGBTQ+ representation.

Queer actress Ariana Debose has been, well-deservingly, nominated for best-supporting actress for her incredible performance as Anita in West Side Story. Along with Debose, Steven Speilberg has been best nominated for best director. The wonderful remake is also up for best musical or comedy.

Disney’s Luca, believed to be a moving allegory for queerness, has been nominated for best animated film.

Pose, the series about New York City’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ+ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene in the 1980s to ’90s, has been recognised in several categories, including best drama series.

This monumental show, and its fantastic actors, have achieved many awards already. Star Michaela Rodriguez scored her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her role as Blanca Evangelista. Earlier this year, she became the first openly Trans actor to be nominated for a Lead Acting Emmy award. Last year, Billy Porter as Pray Tell, made history by becoming the first openly gay black actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

LGBTQ+ icon Jennifer Coolidge has also been nominated for her standout performance as Tanya McQuoid in the critically acclaimed series The White Lotus.

Openly gay Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s film Parallel Mothers was also nominated for Best Picture, Foreign Language.

Flee, a film featuring a queer man from Afghanistan escaping to Denmark as a refugee is up for Best Motion Picture, Animated.

Landing several nominations (Best Drama, Best Director, and Best Screenplay), The Power of Dog stars Oscar-nominated Benedict Cumberbatch who plays a queer rancher. A film brimming with talent, Kodi Smit-McPhee is up for best supporting actor, and Kirsten Dunst was nominated for best supporting actress.

The revered miniseries WandaVision, full of female presence, humour, and camp-ness, continues to garner nominations as both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are up for best actor and best actress.

Ever since the Golden Globes controversy regarding the absence of Black members on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) board, which selects nominees and winners at the Golden Globes, they have since added 21 new members and promised to increase diversity forward.

However, due to Hollywood’s boycotts and backlash, the ceremony will not air live on NBC.

Despite the controversy surrounding the HFPA, these queer icons have worked incredibly hard for their nominations, and we are proud to see such LGBTQ+ representation in the nominations this year.