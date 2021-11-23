House of Gucci is released in Ireland this Friday, here is all the T 

One of the biggest releases of the year, House of Gucci is on the cusp of a cinema release in Ireland this Friday and we in the GCN towers are literally fizzing with excitement! A juicy movie about the Gucci dynasty with Lady Gaga at the helm has been a long time comin’, fifteen years to be exact, and we’ve been patiently waiting in suspense for its release.

Don’t know much about the film, or want to know the latest reactions? We can provide! For all of you new to the House of Gucci rave, we’ll share the 411 on the latest trailer and reviews with some relevant background that will get you just as hooked as us.

While the first teaser dropped in July, the latest trailer was released on October, 28 and is so undeniably camp. Dressed stylishly in all the quintessential patterns and colours that scream powerful socialite, with her voluminous coiffed curly brown hair, Gaga has us wrapped tightly around her manicured finger.

This dramatic love story gone dangerously wrong is everything you could want with its major actors adorned in chic outfits and sex appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Gucci (@thehouseofgucci)

Gucci, the luxury fashion label, was a family business controlled by the Guccis themselves. The film follows Patrizia Reggiani, played by Gaga, as her romance with Maurizio Gucci evolves into a vicious battle for control of the Italian fashion brand. Patrizia marries into the family through the son Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. Yet, Maurizio Gucci has minimal interest in the business itself, and the real purse strings are controlled by his father Rodolfo, played by Jeremy Irons, and his uncle Aldo, played by Al Pacino.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Gucci (@thehouseofgucci)

Based on this captivating true story, Patrizia Reggiani plots to become a powerful force within the Italian luxury brand. Family feuds ensue and eventually, a murder conviction against Patrizia. Yes, you read that correctly, after Maurizio left her for a younger woman and their ultimate divorce, in 1995 Patrizia hired a hitman to shoot Maurizio right outside his office.

With such drama, it’s no wonder we are pining for all the latest updates.

GUCCI! #HouseOfGucci has a definite GODFATHER vibe, rich w/ family betrayal, transformative performances, lots of backstabbing & it’s definitely more serious than it is campy. Lady Gaga is incredible, as is Jared Leto, and the story is WILD! The attention to detail is impeccable pic.twitter.com/BphR07VLP5 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 9, 2021

The critics’ reviews have been released to the public today, and the consensus is mixed. One thing is for certain though, and that is the brilliant success of Gaga’s performance (did we expect any differently? The answer is no).

#HouseOfGucci is quite the animal. Campy, everything Ridley Scott wanted “The Counselor” to be but wasn’t able to. Will be divided by many. Lady Gaga eats every morsel of her role up. Instantly the most quotable/meme-able movie since “Borat.” Jared Leto best since his Oscar win. pic.twitter.com/xh8nFrDXmC — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 9, 2021

HOUSE OF GUCCI is good. Lady Gaga and Leto are great. at long last, it is time to take out the trash. my review: https://t.co/GJiZgkSfSr pic.twitter.com/5GdYi3SAPh — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 22, 2021

Called both a “crowdpleaser” and “a mess”, the film’s reviews have left us even more desperate to be the judge ourselves.

If anything, House of Gucci brings us to an important question: will we ever not be Gaga for Gaga? A champion for LGBTQ+ rights in Italy, she is a powerful force to be reckoned with on and off the Hollywood screen.

Go get your tickets now because House of Gucci is released this Friday, November 26, in Irish Cinemas. We’ll see you there.