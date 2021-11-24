Freddie Mercury still a beloved queer rock icon thirty years later

Tributes are pouring in from fans and loved ones today, November 24, as we remember Freddie Mercury thirty years after his tragic passing.

The legendary singer and producer sadly lost his life due to complications in his battle with AIDS, but he is still being celebrated by fans for what he did with his short life.

The Queen frontman, whose real name was Farrokh Bulsara, was an inspirational trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community, for his continual rebellion against gender norms and heteronormative expectations. His style and dazzling presence saw him rise to become one of the most influential figures in modern-day culture.

Last year, one fan wrote in tribute, “Freddie Mercury was brave enough to wear outfits that showed us clothing has no gender when he knew he was gonna be judged. And sadly, there are still some people who are hating on him and others for wanting to express themselves through clothing. This has to stop now.”

Just a day before he passed away, Freddie revealed his battle with AIDS to the world in a move that took the public by surprise, as the lead singer was known as a deeply private person when it came to his personal life.

“I want to confirm that I have tested positive for the HIV virus and that I have contracted AIDS,” he said. “I have found it appropriate to keep this information confidential until now in order to protect the privacy of those around me.

“However, the time has come for my friends and fans around the world to know the truth and I hope everyone will join me, the doctors who follow me and those around the world in the fight against this terrible disease.”

His announcement came at a time when politicians were actively denying the urgency of the crisis that harmed countless LGBTQ+ people, so Freddie’s public contribution was invaluable in shedding light on a truly under-discussed topic.

In memory of their beloved frontman, Roger Taylor, Brian May and their manager, Jim Beach, launched The Mercury Phoenix Trust to support the fight against HIV/AIDS. They run an annual Freddie For A Day initiative, where people are invited to dress up as the iconic singer in an epic fundraising campaign.

For the last thirty years, the world has been without that creative spirit and flamboyant personality but the legend of Freddie Mercury lives on.

This Saturday, November 27, BBC 2 airs a documentary entitled Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, telling the story of the icon’s final years and charting the trajectory of the AIDS epidemic that took him from us.

Meanwhile, on Netflix, you can find a documentary called Inside The Mind, in which a psychologist examines the inner workings of Freddie Mercury, both as a public figure and a private individual.