Sensational list of LGBTQ+ nominees for the 2022 Grammys led by Lil Nas X

On Tuesday, November 23, the nominations for the 2022 Grammys were announced. Scheduled for January 31, 2022, the talented LGBTQ+ nominees include trailblazer Lil Nas X.

With nominations for his album Montero, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance (alongside Jack Harlow) for Industry Baby, and Best Music Video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), it is undeniable that Lil Nas X has continued his streak of talented artistry wowing us all with his pop-rap beats and buzz-worthy music videos.

Lil Nas X reacted to the released nominations on Twitter emphasizing his gratefulness and love for his fans. With 5 nominations, who wouldn’t be ecstatic?

MONTERO NOMINATED FOR ALBUM OF THE YEAR AT THE GRAMMYS !! IM GONNA FUCKIN CUM IN MY PANTSSS HOLY SHIT — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys 😭🤍 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

Other incredible LGBTQ+ artists who have been nominated include Lady Gaga for Record of the Year with I Get a Kick Out of You, and along with Tony Bennett, she is up for Album of the Year with Love For Sale.

Brandi Carlile, a lesbian activist and singer-songwriter, has been nominated for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year with Right on Time about wanting reconciliation but not regretting the argument itself. Amen to that!

With WusYaName, Tyler, the Creator was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance as well as Best Rap Album with Call Me If You Get Lost which is inspired by the events of this tumultuous year of the pandemic, racial injustice, and the personal heartbreak Tyler experienced.

For Best Remixed Recording, Demi Lovato was nominated with Met Him Last Night, seductive romance and all. K.D. Lang is up for Constant Craving, tugging at listener heartstrings for its central theme of samsara: the continuous cycle of birth and death in Buddhism.

For the category of Best Alternative Music Album, the majority of nominees are LGBT+ artists. The nominations include Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Arlo Parks, also nominated for Best New Artist, with Collapsed in Sunbeams, and St Vincent’s Daddy’s Home.

Other LGBTQ+ talent honoured with nominations for the 2022 Grammy nominations included ABBA’s I Still Have Faith in You, Dolly Parton’s A Holly Dolly Christmas up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Harry Styles Fine Line nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album.

Already proved himself as a queer icon, Lil Nas X has used his platform to further LGBTQ+ rights and awareness around issues such as HIV stigma. Not only is he a must follow on social media, but Lil Nas X represents a changing face of popular hip-hop culture as a queer mainstream rapper.

We are delighted to see the increasing number of LGBTQ+ artists being publicly recognised for their talent in one of the most prestigious award ceremonies of the year. So folks, make sure to catch the historic 2022 Grammys to see some of our favourite LGBTQ+ artists shine.