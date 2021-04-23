Open call for creatives to be part of The Art of Being Queer Virtual Exhibition

Applications are now open for The Art of Being Queer’s virtual exhibition, launching in June 2021!

The Art of Being Queer was founded by filmmaker, Josh with the aim of providing a platform for LGBTQ+ artists and creators.

Commenting on the impact of the initiative on the official website, Josh writes:

“The response from these incredibly talented and brave queer artists has been overwhelming. The Art of Being Queer has become a great space for these artists to share their work and the stories that come with it … It provides an identity experience through which we assimilate the ongoing fight for queer representation not only in the art industry, but in mainstream media as a whole.”

The first exhibition was held in 2019 in the UK and while celebrating fine art, the platform also regularly features queer musicians, filmmakers and writers on their site, through social media and virtual exhibitions. Providing a much needed space for artists and creators to share their art and media throughout the ongoing lockdowns.

Applications are now OPEN for The Art of Being Queer’s virtual exhibition, launching in June!

We are super excited to be teaming up again with our friends at Pineapple Black to showcase a unique collection of queer art from around the world, hosted in a virtual space.

The selected artworks will be featured in a digital space where viewers can browse the gallery right from their devices. Here are some of the artist’s currently featured on The Art of Being Queer’s Instagram page. Click on the artwork to learn about the artists and more about their inspiration behind the work!

In another extract from the site, Josh writes about the importance of a space such as this for queer artists and viewers alike:

“This exhibition is curated by The Art of Being Queer, a growing organisation and podcast that highlights the censorship queer artists of all mediums face every day, and provides a platform on which these artists can showcase their work that is otherwise underrepresented, rejected, or hidden altogether.”

Josh continued that the artists “have had different societal experiences and individual sets of struggles linked to their identity. Through art of many types, these brave artists demonstrate that identity, in its purest form, is not defined by biology or culture, but by what is felt within.”

To submit an artwork for review for The Art of Being Queer’s virtual exhibition, email images of a selection of your pieces, with detailed descriptions, to [email protected] along with your artist bio.

The open call accepts works from all mediums with the only restriction being related to physical items and sculptures which would need to be photographed.

Deadline for submissions is May 11th 2021.

