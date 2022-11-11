Arthouse online auction returns to raise vital funds for Outhouse

Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community centre, Outhouse, has partnered with a group of talented artists for Arthouse 2022. The creatives have kindly donated their work to support the centre this year, as it aims to raise vital funds through its online auction.

Among this year’s collection, there is work from Eamon Colman, Aches, Lola Donoghue, Brian Teeling, Eva O’Donovan, Martin McCann, Leah Hewson, Kieran Crowley, Aches, Nick Munier (TV chef turned artist), Megan Burns, Colin Martin RHA, Tom Climent, Derrick Smith, Leah Beggs, Maurice Reidy, Eva McParland, Zsolt Basti, Solus Art, Francis Fay, Carol Hodder, John Fitzsimons, Niamh Flanagan, Blaise Smith RHA, Neil Dunne, Hazel Coonagh, Conor Horgan and many more.

Arthouse will feature paintings, print, textiles, photography and sculpture from genres including street, abstract and figurative art. The fundraiser itself has over 300 artworks by 180 artists. According to Outhouse, “The auction is a chance for you to own unique pieces of art with something for all tastes and pockets and to grace your walls in time for the festive season.”

For the last two years, Outhouse has hosted the phenomenal Arthouse fundraising initiative and successfully raised €110,000 which was fundamental in assisting with the reopening of the centre after the pandemic.

Speaking about Arthouse 2022, Oisín O’Reilly, CEO of Outhouse said: “Outhouse is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, and Arthouse is vital to ensure that safe spaces for the LGBT+ community exist. Safe spaces are needed now more than ever due to sustained and extreme violence and hate against the LGBT+ community online and offline.

The generous donations and fundraising efforts will help to ensure that “every LGBTQ+ person has a safe space to be themselves, make friends, participate in their community, and thrive”.

“The importance of a safe and warm space amid the fear of rising fuel and electricity costs is foremost in my mind, especially for the most vulnerable in our community. Your contributions will mean those who need a safe, warm, and welcoming place this winter will find an open door, cosy seat, and a cuppa among friends. Thank you for your continued generosity and support,” O’Reilly added.

Arthouse will be a timed online auction and will be hosted on Outhouse’s website and on both Apple and Android apps. The fundraiser is now live for advance bidding, with final bids closing in real-time at 3:00 PM GMT on November 19 and 20.

For more details about Arthouse 2022, be sure to check out the Outhouse website