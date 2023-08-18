The gays are winning as Barbie and Red White & Royal Blue break records

It is surely a sign of changing times that the two arguably gayest movies of the year, the resoundingly successful Barbie and rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, are breaking all records since they came out this summer.

Barbie, which debuted on July 21, has broken a number of box office records already and doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. Greta Gerwig’s whimsical comedy has now raked in over $537.5 million at the domestic box office, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s 2008 superhero epic The Dark Knight, which amassed $536 million, establishing it as Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing domestic release in the studio’s history.

The movie explores the world of the well-known doll, and Barbie’s journey has been an exciting one. It has remained the top film for four weekends in a row. The movie reached the $1 billion club just 17 days after its theatrical debut, making it the Warner Bros. production with the quickest turnaround time. In the lengthy history of the studio, this accomplishment has only been made by eight films.

Furthermore, the film achieved the most impressive opening ever for a movie directed by a woman, surpassing the achievement of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel. There is potential for this film to ultimately surpass the studio’s all-time highest-grossing worldwide release, 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which collected $1.34 billion.

Greta Gerwig's #Barbie becomes the 15th highest grossing film of all-time at the U.S box office.

It’s interesting how fate has connected Christopher Nolan with Barbie once again. During the weekend of July 21–23, Gerwig’s film and Nolan’s Oppenheimer were both released, and these two significant films successfully revived the summer box office and reignited the love of going to the movies.

Another movie that is breaking all records this week is Red, White & Royal Blue. According to Prime Video, this gay romantic comedy has already seized the top spot as the most popular film on their streaming service. It stands proudly as “one of Prime Video’s three most-viewed romantic comedies of all time.”

The platform also highlights the surge in new Prime Video memberships directly attributed to the film’s release. Garnering praise from both viewers and critics alike, the film boasts an impressive 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, accompanied by a “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating.

Red, White & Royal Blue is the number 1 movie on Prime Video worldwide.

Before its release, the movie had already ignited a social media frenzy, and the online buzz surrounding it has only escalated post-release. Memorable scenes from the film and creative fan-made memes have taken the internet by storm.

Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD’s Vice President of Communications and Talent, affirms, “The remarkable initial success of Prime Video’s ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ unequivocally demonstrates that LGBTQ-led narratives can resonate with audiences and align with industry standards.”

me, every single day since red, white, and royal blue started streaming:

He adds, “The film’s swift ascent to become the third most-watched romantic comedy on the streaming platform, coupled with the surge in memberships following its premiere, disproves the misguided notions of anti-LGBTQ activists, both ethically and commercially.”

The triumph of Barbie and the rise of Red, White & Royal Blue show the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, by not only breaking box office records but also challenging conventions and demonstrating the potential of diverse narratives.