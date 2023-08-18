Emerald Warriors women+ team the Azures to play first match in Leinster Women’s Division 5

The Emerald Warriors’ first full-contact LGBTQ+ women’s team, the Azures, will soon play their first rugby match in the Leinster Women’s Division 5. This amazing team is calling on anyone wishing to play in a diverse and inclusive rugby environment to join them and help them grow even more.

The Emerald Warriors women+ team was founded eight months ago, and since then, the team has competed in seven tournaments. In April, the team competed in the International Gay Rugby (IGR)’s biennial Union Cup in Birmingham, which included over 45 teams from all across Europe. Emerald Warriors Azure captain Jess Elmes commented by saying, “We are using the positive momentum from this competition to grow our team.”

Seasoned players who want to get back into playing rugby as well as total beginners who are interested in joining an inclusive and diverse rugby environment are invited to join the team’s pre-season training every Monday and Wednesday evening in Rathgar from 7pm to 9pm.

Jess added, “Our inclusive club offers a safe community where qualified coaches help you grow at a pace which suits you, with the encouragement of your teammates and other club members. If anyone reading this has even the slightest interest, do not waste any time and GET INVOLVED.”

Emerald Warriors Club President Richie Fagan said, “Our Azure team is now eight months old, we are BURSTING with Pride, they have achieved so much in such a short period of time… There is no stopping the enthusiasm and drive for more from this incredible bunch of women’s plus players.”

Team Captain Jess also shared, “Our committed players chose to forgo an off-season this summer to compete in the Midland Midnight 7s tournament in July, with the continued support of coach Maxime Du Pradel. After a 41-0 win in the semi-final against DCU, the Azures gave everything they had against Ashbourne with a narrow defeat, 20-15.”

As they prepare for their first Leinster Division 5 game against St Mary’s College RFC, the first ever full-contact women’s LGBTQ+-inclusive rugby club has been blown away by the interest in joining the team, and organisers are confident that the passion and energy of the squad will continue to attract new members.

Richie Fagan added, “We have already had new players join the Azures over the summer, with pre-season underway it’s a great time to welcome more people to our diverse club that has an incomparable offering for the LGBT+ community as well as our allies.”

Anyone who wants to join the Emerald Warriors women’s+ team can email [email protected] for more details or check out the club’s social media pages.