Emerald Warriors introduces club’s first full-contact LGBTQ+ women’s team

LGBTQ+-inclusive rugby club, the Emerald Warriors, has established a full-contact women’s team for the first time ever. The newly formed group will be travelling to compete in the Union Cup in Birmingham this April.

The biennial tournament is run by the International Gay Rugby (IGR) and includes over 45 teams from all across Europe.

The club has been blown away by the interest in joining the team, and organisers are confident that the passion and energy of the squad will continue to attract new members.

Jessica Elmes is looking forward to playing with the Emerald Warriors at the Union Cup. She said, “I’ve been playing tag rugby socially for 6 years and joined the Warriors after attending a Naoise tag open evening during the summer.

“I received such a warm welcome from all within the club and have built some great friendships. The enthusiasm, encouragement and professionalism of everyone on the team, club members, committee, and coaching staff has given me the confidence to try full contact rugby in a safe, fun, and inclusive environment.”

Aoife Fox said, “I had never played rugby before but I was a massive fan of the sport…I went along to the first Naoise Friday in Summer 2021 and I haven’t looked back…It was a great way to come out of lockdowns and make LGBTQ+ friends…Even though the barriers to LGBTQ+ sport are different for men, women, and non-binary people, I think there is something special about being part of an inclusive team like the Emerald Warriors.”

This will be the first time the Emerald Warriors sends a women’s team to the Union Cup, and the club is thrilled to reach this milestone. Additionally, there are plans in place to have a women’s team entered into Leinster Metro League next season as well.

Ahead of the tournament, the club’s much-loved Queen of The Warriors (QotW) fundraising event is returning on April 2 at The George. Ten extraordinary players will trade their rugby boots for heels for one night to compete for the coveted title of QotW 2023.

🚨It’s the return of Queen of The Warriors🚨 We have 10 FIERCE Queens taking to the stage seeking to take home that coveted crown 👑 The event will take place @TheGeorgeDublin on the 2nd April 🪩 Tickets are €25 each, get them while you can 🎟️ #TryWithPride 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/O7RCAZ2YBp — Emerald Warriors RFC (@ewrfc) March 10, 2023

This is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year, and all profits raised will go directly toward helping the team partake in the Union Cup.

Anyone who wants to join the team can email [email protected] for more details or check out the club’s social media pages.