GALAS Awards unveils Panti Bliss and Lisa Connell as stunning hosts for 2023

The 2023 GALAS, Ireland’s Awards celebrating and honouring the achievements of LGBTQ+ people, allies and organisations, has announced that The Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss will be hosting this year’s ceremony alongside Mother Co-Founder and former GCN Managing Editor Lisa Connell.

After a three-year hiatus, the beloved GALAS are making their triumphant return on Saturday, October 7, in The Round Room at the Mansion House, and tickets are on sale now.

The 2023 awards show will be the ninth annual GALAS event and, according to organisers, it will be “a timely and uplifting celebration of those who have had a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community.”

Organised by the National LGBT Federation (NXF) in partnership with GCN, the GALAS is renowned as Ireland’s only LGBTQ+ awards programme. This year’s ceremony will see a total of 13 awards given out for a number of different achievements within Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community, including ‘Outstanding Company’, ‘Ally of the Year’ and ‘Event of the Year’.

While the final nominees are yet to be unveiled, short-listing is currently underway for all 13 categories and will be made public soon. Be sure to check GCN’s feeds and the GALAS Awards website for any updates.

Speaking today, Anna Nolan, Chair of the NXF, said: “This year’s GALAS awards will be marking the contribution of individuals, companies and organisations in making Ireland, and the world, a better place for the LGBTQ+ community.

“The GALAS is a celebratory event by the community, for the community. We were buoyed by the huge show of support for the community over Pride month, but this support and celebration has a place throughout the entire year,” she said.

Nolan continued, “The night also serves as a much-needed celebration of LGBTQ+ people in Ireland and beyond. In the face of increasing threats against the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and abroad, it is more important than ever to uplift, support, and amplify those voices working so hard to spread love for the LGBTQ+ community. Celebration is at the core of the LGBTQ+ community and its history, and we want to continue that lengthy tradition.”

“We are thrilled to be announcing Panti and Lisa as our wonderful hosts for the evening – another reason why the GALAS are not to be missed!”

Tickets for the 2023 GALAS Awards are on sale now and people are advised to book soon, as they are limited in number and past events sold out quickly.

For information on sponsorship opportunities and how to become involved in the 2023 GALAS, email: [email protected]/[email protected]