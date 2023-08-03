Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi to play lovers in erotic new queer thriller

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi are set to star in a new queer thriller entitled Saltburn coming out this winter, and it’s all we can think about. If, like us, you’ve been excited for all the new LGBTQ+ content this summer, like Heartstopper and Red, White & Royal Blue, but need something a little darker, look no further.

Set in the early 2000s, the film follows a young Oxford University student named Oliver, played by Keoghan, who falls fast and quickly for the aristocratic student Felix, played by Elordi. Eventually, Oliver is invited to Felix’s family estate in Saltburn, where their relationship takes a thrilling and erotic turn, as the production is said to have lots of intimacy between Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi’s characters.

The film is written and directed by Emerald Fennell, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2021 for the film Promising Young Woman. Additionally, Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, has signed on as one of the movie’s producers.

It will have a limited release in November of this year, followed by a wider release in December by Amazon Studios and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. At the time of writing, it seems as though the film’s release will not be impacted or changed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor most well-known for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, which scored him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the most recent Oscars. He was also introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the fan-favourite eternal Druid in Eternals and had a small role as The Joker in The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor best known for his role as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. He also plays the popular character Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth movie series and is set to play Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.

