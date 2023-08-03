Irish government hold LGBTQ+ training to ensure inclusivity

+Several Irish Government Departments have taken steps to ensure support for different LGBTQ+ identities across the civil service. These actions follow a programme that includes goals like the use of correct pronouns and the improvement of official forms to be more inclusive.

During the final sitting of the Dáil before the summer recess, on July 25, Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan raised questions about what the different Government Departments were doing to honour the “program for Government pledge to support non-binary individuals”. In answering these questions, the Ministers shed light on what their respective Departments have done so far.

The Department of Defence gave staff the opportunity to “attend an interactive Pronouns Workshop in June 2023”, Tánaiste Micheál Martin explained. Furthermore, the Department organised a series of webinars during Pride Month, providing “a judgement-free space to ask questions and get to grips with evolving LGBTQ+ terminology including understanding pronouns.“

According to Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, his Department also participated in the aforementioned workshops and leaflets titled ‘The ABCs of LGBT+’, “which focused on terminologies of gender”, were distributed to staff members.

“Another positive step is the upcoming launch of the department’s Gender Equity Network in September. The ambition is for the department to be one where everyone can be represented, fully contribute and progress, irrespective of gender. There will be quarterly network events going forward,” the Minister added.

As explained by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, his department has created a gender equality steering group tasked with “ensuring that appropriate actions are taken to ensure non-binary people feel welcome and valued in my department”.

“All recruits and staff can be assured that my department embraces an environment where each person can be their authentic self at work, be treated equally and fairly and have the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution towards business goals,” McConalogue said. “This includes the option of specifying preferred pronouns in email signatures and other official correspondence.”

Among other things, the Department for Foreign Affairs is providing its staff with a Guide to “Supporting Transgender Colleagues”. “This guide provides useful information on how to forge an inclusive environment for our transgender colleagues including clear guidance on the use of pronouns,” Micheál Martin said.

The Department of Education has also developed guidelines to specifically support transgender colleagues and offered an array of “initiatives and supports including Gender Diversity training” for staff members.

Many of the different Departments have Networks for LGBTQ+ staff and participate in Pride Marches. Additionally, most of the Government Departments that offer services to the public directly have reviewed or are in the process of reviewing their return forms to be inclusive of diverse LGBTQ+ identities, in accordance with the law.