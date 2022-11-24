Batman's sidekick Robin shares first kiss with boyfriend

Queer DC fans are going crazy over the cover of the new issue of Tim Drake: Robin, where Tim Drake, aka legendary superhero Robin, shares his first on-page kiss with his boyfriend Bernard Dowd.

The most popular side-kick in the world was first revealed to be bisexual in issue #4 of Batman: Urban Legends, published in the summer of 2021. His queer identity was well received by the LGBTQ+ fan base, who have been celebrating the couple ever since.

tim being surprised a guy he's been dating for 6 months called him boyfriend is such a tim drake thing — rayray (@sapphicrobin_) November 23, 2022

tim drake loses all brain function whenever bernard calls him his boyfriend they are just so in love im so distraught — SAKI `✧･ﾟ:* (@B4TMANBFF) November 22, 2022

This new issue, number #6 of Tim Drake: Robin, is written by Meghan Fitzmartin and illustrated by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz.

“The final showdown! Tim Drake comes face-to-voice with the villain who’s been taunting Tim by using his metahuman powers to create ghostly animals. When this Moriarty’s identity is revealed, all hell breaks loose in the marina. Can Tim keep things afloat, while simultaneously dealing with his relationship with Bernard?” reads the solicit released by DC regarding the new issue.

With Lopez Ortiz’s illustration, DC is taking its queer hero to a whole other level of visibility. The cover shows Tim dressed as Robin and his boyfriend sharing a passionate kiss under the stars. According to Out Magazine, the artwork is “instantly reminiscent of countless scenes we’ve seen of Batman making out with Catwoman (or any number of other women) as his cape swirls around them.”

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #6

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art and cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

2/28/23 This is three issues in a row with Ortiz billed as the artist. Definitely a surprise for a brand new series, but a change could be a plus overall. pic.twitter.com/VYLuk9BaSN — Theron Reads Comics (@theronscomics) November 19, 2022

The announcement of the new Robin issue comes less than two weeks after the latest instalment of Superman: Son of Kal-El #17 also had an iconic queer moment when Jon came out as bisexual in a heartwarming scene.

“Every day of my life has been better since you’ve been in it. Every single day. Who you love is the last thing that could change that. […] Anyone who makes your life better will always be a hero in my eyes. And no matter what, I will stand beside you. I will defend you. I will love you, and I will always, always be your father.” said Clark Kent in response to his son coming out.

Tim drake having an entire crisis about if Bernard his boyfriend wants to hold his hand or not vs. Jon Kent who is about to risk it all to date a possible terrorist with pink hair he met a month ago dc is really getting queer rep RIGHT — LukeWarmT3a_art| comms open 🙂 | RaidenEiEnjoyer (@dissapaintment) May 6, 2022

Issue 6 of Tim Drake: Robin will be available at comic shops on February 28, 2023.