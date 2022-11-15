Superman accepts bisexual son in emotional new comic

The newest instalment of the Superman: Son of Kal-El comic book series features a heartwarming coming-out scene between Clark Kent and his son, Jon.

The series is written by Tom Taylor and illustrated by Irish artist Cian Tormey. It is an LGBTQ+ inclusive story that follows Jon Kent as he grapples with the responsibility of being the newest man of steel as well as exploring his bisexual identity.

In a recent press release about the series, Taylor stated that “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

In the 17th issue of Son of Kal-El, Clark has finally returned from his year-long mission on Warworld and is readjusting to life on earth with his wife and son.

Jon is excited to have his father back, but he is hesitant to open up about his life due to his father’s absence. “I was enjoying having you back. I was enjoying the sunshine. I didn’t want to have that conversation,” he says.

After Jon doesn’t come out to Clark on planet Vega 3, he journeys back to earth to investigate a mysterious fire in Metropolis. However, upon his arrival home, he is attacked by an unknown threat and sustains injuries that leave him unconscious.

He is taken to the Justice League infirmary and as he slowly begins to regain his strength, Jon finally finds the courage to come out to his father after his boyfriend Jay pays him a visit. “Look about what I didn’t say on Vega 3. I know that you… I mean there are videos of me and Jay everywhere, it’s hardly a secret,”

Jon expresses why he didn’t tell his father sooner and how he feared that Clark would be disappointed in him. “If I saw the wrong look on your face– doubt, disapproval, disappointment– even for a fraction of a second, then that would be… distance between us,” he explains.

Here's my PSA for today. Tissues are required for reading Superman: Son of Kal-El #17, the Return of Kal-El part 4. Beautiful, multi-generational, father son moments tug all the strings. @TomTaylorMade once again hits the home run here. @CianTormey art is a stellar compliment. pic.twitter.com/LIxoq6XuAM — Geeky Goddess (@geeky_goddess01) November 10, 2022

Clark Kent’s response is filled with nothing but love and support as he tells his son: “Every day of my life has been better since you’ve been in it. Every single day. Who you love is the last thing that could change that.”

He continues: “Anyone who makes your life better will always be a hero in my eyes. And no matter what, I will stand beside you. I will defend you. I will love you, and I will always, always be your father.”

Taylor spoke to Polygon about how he crafted the emotional coming out scene, saying: “Of course the expectation is Superman will instantly accept and welcome his son, but I didn’t want to write a clichéd scene we’d seen many times before, one that didn’t feel earned or real.”

Taylor continues, “I definitely felt the importance of showing Superman’s care, assurance and embrace of his bisexual son, I wanted to show that Clark understood and empathized with his son’s apprehension.”

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share what Clark’s words mean to them, with one user saying: “Superman Son Of Kal-El 17 made me cry. Not just a little misty eyed, full on bawling. Clark being there for Jon coming out to him, validating his son, loving him completely. It hits hard. It hits perfectly. This is Superman at his best, not fighting, but loving unconditionally.”

Superman Son Of Kal-El 17 made me cry. Not just a little misty eyed, full on bawling. Clark being there for Jon coming out to him, validating his son, loving him completely. It hits hard. It hits perfectly. This is Superman at his best, not fighting, but loving unconditionally. pic.twitter.com/FYHkbNK1Fe — Amy Walker (@Amazing_Amy_W) November 10, 2022

Another user stated: “I never had this kind of acceptance when I came out to my family. And reading these words, coming from one of my favorite comic book heroes, just makes me so glad.”

I never had this kind of acceptance when I came out to my family. And reading these words, coming from one of my favorite comic book heroes, just makes me so glad. — Superman: Son of Kal-El No. 17 pic.twitter.com/loXVSmHbGf — The Phantom Geek (@phntmgeek) November 9, 2022

Issue 17 of Superman: Son of Kal-El is available to purchase from your local comic shop.