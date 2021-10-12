DC Comics' new Superman comes out as bisexual

Just in time for National Coming Out Day, DC Comics has made quite the splash by revealing their new Superman, Jon Kent, is bisexual. The superhero’s queer storyline will first be explored in the upcoming publication, Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, due to release on Saturday, November 9.

The comic book will see Jon Kent, son of the infamous power couple Clark Kent and Lois Lane, spark up a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura, a character introduced in the second issue of the series when Superman saved him from a gunman. The connection between them gradually develops into something more, as their platonic relationship turns romantic.

Speaking on this historic storyline, writer Tom Taylor remarked: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more.

“Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Comic book artist John Timms is working alongside Taylor on this project, and added, “I’m incredibly honoured to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces.”

Jim Lee, DC’s chief creative officer and publisher, stated: “We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms.

We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois.

They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

Maybe one day they’ll understand that queer character are not made for teaching kids to be queer, but to teach them that there’s nothing wrong in being who you are and loving who you want to love.#Superman 🏳️‍🌈 — Daniele Di Nicuolo (@DiNicuolo_) October 12, 2021

This announcement from DC Comics that Superman is bisexual, follows last month’s news of Batman’s sidekick Robin also coming out in a new release.